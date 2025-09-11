DAA parking fiasco shows value of complaining

The overcharging comes in at just under €26,000 which averages around €6 per customer affected. Photograph: Fran Veale

There are red faces all around at the DAA after it emerged that it overcharged almost 4,500 of its parking customers by offering them “discounts” during a flash sale that were in fact more expensive than the prices they would have paid before or after the promotion ended.

We’re not talking huge money in the grand scheme of things with the overcharging coming in at just under €26,000 which averages around €6 per impacted customer, although some were overcharged by more than 10 times that amount.

However, the authority will feel a more painful financial sting as it is not only refunding the customers the amount they were overcharged but will also give them back the full cost of their parking which come in at around €350,000.

There is no doubting the bona fides of the DAA when it says it made a mistake.

While no one likes to be ripped off, it might well be that the story has done us all some service not least because it has shown the value of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and the importance of complaining.

The story only came to light after many people who noticed they had paid more during the sale than they would have if they had paid for parking before or after it voiced their concerns to the consumer watchdog.

Because people took the time and effort to complain – and did it through the right channels – the commission was able to launch an investigation leaving the DAA with no real option but to own up and to pay up. We should salute those who contacted the commission helplines and we should salute the commission and – at least in this instance – we should forgive the DAA because to err is human but to own those mistakes is all too rare in our world.