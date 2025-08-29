Dublin Chamber backs MetroLink plans

Dublin Chamber said it was continuing to back the delivery of the MetroLink for the city, despite questions being raised about the future of the project.

The business body said its support for the transport link was “steadfast”, with its recent surveys showing more than two-in-five Dublin businesses ranked it as top public transport project for prioritisation.

The 18.8km rail link would connect Swords, Dublin Airport, Dublin city centre and Charlemont in South Dublin city. Mostly underground, the project is expected to begin between 2028 and 2031, opening in early 2035.

However, some business figures, including Dermot Desmond and Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary, have criticised the plans. Mr Desmond urged the Government to concentrate on artificial intelligence, claiming that autonomously-driven vehicles would lead to more efficient public transport systems in the future, and MetroLink would become obsolete and “a monument to history”.

Mr O’Leary has also called on the Government to drop the plan, saying it was not needed and public transport networks already in place are adequate.

However, Dublin Chamber said the project stood out ahead of other proposed initiatives.

“Our members have spoken clearly. MetroLink remains a critical transport project for the Dublin Region, not just for connectivity from the Airport to the City Centre, but unlocking connectivity for Swords and the rest of the north county,” said Mary Rose Burke, chief executive of Dublin Chamber.

“While debate is healthy, we cannot lose sight of the fact that businesses see MetroLink as essential infrastructure for the city’s future. With more than 40 per cent ranking it number one, the business community is strongly calling for its delivery.”

Delays to the project would undermine Dublin’s competitiveness, she said.

“MetroLink represents a once in a generation opportunity to transform Dublin’s transport system and strengthen its ability to attract investment, talent, and tourism. The message from Dublin businesses is clear, progress must continue, and the delivery of MetroLink should remain a priority for Government.”