Ukraine’s supreme court will begin hearing a challenge to Irish giant CRH’s ownership of a cement business in the war-torn country on September 11th. Barry O’Halloran reports.

First-time buyers (FTBs) are continuing to drive mortgage activity in Ireland. Figures from industry lobby group Banking and Payments Federation Ireland show a total of 5,467 mortgages were approved in July with FTBs accounting for 3,356 or 61 per cent of the total. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Eoin also reports that the richest 10 per cent of households in the Republic hold almost half the wealth, new figures from the Central Bank show.

Tech giant Apple looked to develop a “constructive and open dialogue” with the European Commission’s new competition chief, in an attempt to draw a line under years of bitter fighting over its tax arrangements, correspondence shows. Jack Power has the story, and also breaks down where the battle lines are being drawn between the US and EU on regulating big tech.

In his Friday column, Eoin looks at how people having more often leads to working longer hours and for more years. It’s become known as the wealth-work paradox and if anything, it’s getting worse.

The restaurant industry has been grappling with higher prices and a slowing in the number of people eating out for some time now. In Agenda, Paul Colgan meets some of the folks at the sharp end of the issue.

In World of Work, Margaret E Ward looks at what is required to manage a family business without wrecking the family.

In Smart Money, Cliff Taylor looks at how stock markets have been on a tear up to now. But will that last as Trump’s tariffs take effect?

Dutch private equity firm Waterland has agreed to buy a majority stake in Cruinn Diagnostics, a leading independent laboratory equipment supplier in the Republic. Joe Brennan reports.

A reduction in capital gains tax, the permanent introduction of a 9 per cent Vat rate for the hospitality sector and a new State agency to grow indigenous businesses are among some of the measures Azets Ireland want to support small and medium sized companies here. Ciara O’Brien reports.

Telecommunications company Eir said revenue grew in the second quarter of the year as the company delivered solid financial and operational results. Ciara O’Brien reports.

An Coimisiún Pleanála has ordered the retention of a ‘fairy tree’ as part of a grant of permission to plans for a new €64 million 223 unit housing scheme for Rathnew in Co Wicklow. Gordon Deegan has the plans.