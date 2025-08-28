Richest 10% of Irish households hold nearly half State’s wealth

Wealthiest 10 per cent of households owned €645.3 billion of total household wealth in first quarter. Photograph: iStock

The richest 10 per cent of households in the Republic hold almost half the wealth, new figures show.

The Central Bank’s latest household wealth data indicates that the total net wealth of households here rose to a record €1.25 trillion in the first quarter of 2025, up €6.3 billion on the previous quarter.

The figures showed that the wealthiest 10 per cent of households held €645 billion or 48.6 per cent of the total.

This was five times the wealth held by the bottom 50 per cent of households which stood at €117.8 billion or 8.9 per cent of the national total.

The rise in total wealth comes despite the recent period of inflation and is, in the main, a function of higher real estate values. Increased savings rates during the pandemic also played a role.

The latest figures showed housing wealth reached €855 billion in the first quarter, representing 68.5 per cent of total household wealth.

The total value of housing assets increased by €15.2 billion largely due “to positive revaluations of existing housing assets”.

Conversely, total financial assets owned by the household sector decreased by €8.9 billion “as negative revaluations more than offset investment in the period”.

The Central Bank noted that for the first time in five years, the net wealth of the top decile of households decreased compared to the previous quarter, falling by €3.2 billion, or 0.5 per cent.

“This was largely driven by a decrease in the value of life insurance and annuity entitlements they held,” the regulator said.

Conversely, total net wealth of households in the poorest half of the distribution rose by €2.6 billion (2.2 per cent).

Household net worth is calculated by adding the total value of the housing stock and financial assets — such as cash savings, shares, pensions and possessions such as cars and antiques — and subtracting debt owed or liabilities.

It is considered a crude measure of prosperity as it hides the distribution of household assets and liabilities across income groups and age categories.

Separate Central Bank figures show the number of millionaire households (those with net wealth of €1 million or more) more than doubled from 5 per cent to 12 per cent between 2013 and 2022, increasing from approximately 87,000 to 223,000 households over the period.

“Today’s report shows that wealth inequality is high in Ireland, with the wealthiest 10 per cent of Irish households owning almost half of the total household net wealth in the country,” said Sarah McGurrin, head of employee benefits at wealth management firm NFP Ireland.

“So many families across this county will be bemused by the increase in household wealth recorded in today’s report as they will not be sharing or even getting a look in to this uplift in wealth,” she said.

“It’s interesting though that for the first time in five years, the net wealth of the wealthiest 10 per cent decreased, albeit slightly,” she said.

Ms McGurrin noted the surge in house prices of recent years has buoyed the wealth of many Irish homeowners.

“However, the steep rises in house prices also mean that houses remain unaffordable for many,” she said.