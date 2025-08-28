Revenue at Eir rises as mobile customer numbers strengthen

Revenue at Eir rose in the second quarter of the year

Telecommunications company Eir said revenue grew in the second quarter of the year as the company delivered solid financial and operational results.

Revenue for the three months was €326 million, a rise of 2 per cent compared to the previous year, driven mainly by mobile growth within its consumer business. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were 5 per cent higher to €156 million.

Operating costs, meanwhile, fell 2 per cent to €103 million, with non-pay costs remaining stable and pay-related costs falling by 7 per cent, or €3 million.

“Our performance in the second quarter of 2025 was in line with expectations. We saw growth across the eir fibre broadband base and in total mobile customers, with a further increase seen in the multi-play bundling of eir fixed households. Our solid commercial momentum is now delivering organic revenue growth on a consistent basis,” said Stephen Tighe, Eir chief financial officer.

“We have continued rolling out our fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) and 5G technologies as part of our €2 billion capital investment programme. Both our fibre rollout and our 5G networks continue to expand and continue at pace."

Growth was seen across the company’s business units, with its fibre broadband customer numbers rising 1 per cent to 889,000 customers. That represents 95 per cent of Eir’s broadband customer base.

Why is the delivery of vital infrastructure so slow in Ireland? Listen | 44:53

The group said its mobile customers totalled just over 1.5 million at the end of the quarter, up 4 per cent year on year. Within that, Eir’s postpay subscribers increased by 8 per cent, or 89,000, year on year and now account for 81 per cent of its total mobile customers.

Eir TV added 1,000 customers over the year, bringing the total number to 110,000.

“Eir has delivered another solid quarter, marking our 11th consecutive period of growth,” said chief executive Oliver Loomes. “This is a clear reflection of the strength and consistency of our strategy.”

The company has invested heavily in roling our fibre broadband and 5G mobile connectivity to customers. It recently introduced 5 gigabit broadband to its portfolio and began introducing newer wifi technology to its customers.