Dundrum House closes with loss of 48 jobs

Almost 50 jobs are set to go following the closure of Tipperary’s Dundrum House Golf and Leisure Resort. Photograph: Eamonn Farrell/© RollingNews.ie

The hotel, which is owned and operated by Brogan Capital Ventures, closed its doors yesterday.

The resort includes a restaurant, bar, golf course, driving range, golf shop and leisure centre, all of which have closed with immediate effect.

The 48 staff employed at the resort were informed of the move, and a 30-day redundancy consultation period is now under way.

In a statement issued by Brogan Capital Ventures, the company said it regrets the adverse impact of the decision on staff, members and the local community. However, it said the closure was unavoidable.

The campus also houses an IPAS centre, which is operated independently by a third party and unaffected by the closure. A two-year contract for the centre was announced in April.

The Dundrum House Hotel was bought by Brogan Capital Ventures in 2016. At the time, the company was controlled by Dublin GAA stars Alan and Bernard Brogan Jr, along with their father Bernard. By the end of 2017, all three had resigned as directors.