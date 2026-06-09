European shares dip as investors fret about Middle East risks

Palazzo Salimbeni, the building that houses the main offices of Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which is currently the subject of rival takeover bids. Photograph: Alberto Pizzoli/Getty Images

European shares fell on Tuesday to mark a third straight session of losses, as investors weighed a fragile Iran-Israel ceasefire.

The pan-European index Stoxx 600 edged down 0.5 per cent to 618.64 points, ​with miners and energy stocks leading losses.

Sentiment around the Middle East conflict remained cautious. US energy secretary Chris Wright said ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route, was rising “very meaningfully”.

Hopes for a durable easing in tensions were tempered after Israel ​struck the historic port city of Tyre in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, killing at least eight people.

Dublin

The Iseq All-Share index rose 0.5 per cent to 13,068.78, with Ryanair, up 0.9 per cent at €23.96 as oil prices dipped on hopes surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, while fellow travel-related stock, Irish Continental Group (ICG) added 1.3 per cent.

Kerry Group, which rose 4.1 per cent to €75.40, was also among heavyweight gainers.

However, banking stocks were out of sorts, with AIB off 0.7 per cent at €9.34, while Bank of Ireland dropped 0.4 per cent to €17.01.

London

The UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 1.4 per cent, weighed ‌by shares of GSK after the healthcare company announced plans to acquire shares of US-based drug developer Nuvalent ​for $10.6 billion (€9.2 billion) as it seeks to boost its lung cancer treatments. Shares of GSK ​lost 0.6 per cent.

Inflation concerns, stemming from higher energy costs due to the conflict, ‌have had investors price in a ​0.25 of a percentage point interest rate hike by the Bank of England in September, according to ⁠LSEG-compiled data.

Among other stocks, BP slipped 3 per cent, tracking a slip in crude prices. Attention on the company has piqued after the recent firing of former chair Albert Manifold.

Home builder Bellway climbed 2.1 per cent as it backed full-year profit guidance although it noted the outlook beyond the current financial year remains uncertain and said customer demand has moderated in recent weeks.

Venture Capital firm Molten Ventures gained 9.5 per cent after announcing ‌annual results. Fever-Tree Drinks gained 6.4 per cent after the carbonated mixer supplier said it is confident of meeting ​full-year market expectations for revenue and core profit and announced an ​increase in share buy-backs.

Europe

European technology stocks, which have seen bouts of volatility recently, ​showed signs of steadying earlier in the session but ended 1.3 per cent lower, tracking Wall Street peers.

In corporate moves, Italy’s financial sector stayed in focus after Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) received rival buyout proposals ⁠from Intesa Sanpaolo and Banco BPM, as lenders jostle ⁠for market share in ​the euro zone banking sector. MPS gained 2.6 per cent, while Banco BPM and Intesa rose about 1 per cent each.

Among other sectors, telecoms fell 2 per cent, with Ericsson and Nokia among the Stoxx 600’s biggest decliners after traders cited a report warning of potential risks ​from Nvidia developing technology for future mobile networks.

Defence stocks dropped 0.7 per cent after Morgan Stanley downgraded ​European defence shares to equal-weight – the equivalent of hold – for the first time in more than two years.

New York

The S&P and the Nasdaq were lower in early afternoon trading, erasing early gains as tech stocks lost momentum, with investors turning ​cautious ahead of inflation data and a highly anticipated SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) later this week.

AI stocks saw a sharp sell-off on Friday, after Broadcom’s disappointing forecast fuelled concerns about high valuations in the sector, particularly in chipmakers, which have rallied strongly this year.

Shares of chipmakers ​Intel, Broadcom and Micron Technology dropped.

Heavyweight tech stocks Nvidia, Apple and Microsoft also trended lower.

A ‌stronger-than-expected jobs report on Friday added to concerns ​that the US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year.

SpaceX’s $1.75 trillion (€1.51 trillion) market debut on Friday could also be a hurdle for US ‌stocks as investors worry about ⁠possible overexuberance among high-growth technology stocks. Elon Musk’s SpaceX is aiming to raise $75 billion, the most ever for an initial public offering. – Additional reporting, Reuters