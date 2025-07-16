Wetherspoons wins permission for Dublin sound barrier

The beer garden at Wetherspoon's Keaven's Port Hotel in Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times

An Coimisiún Pleanála has granted planning permission to UK pub giant JD Wetherspoon for a 13 ft high acoustic glass screen that now allows it to reopen a court-yard at its Keaven’s Port hotel on Dublin’s Camden Street but had stirred local opposition.

The planning green light overturns a decision by Dublin City Council earlier this year to refuse permission after local residents objected, claiming that the application would turn a “super-pub” into a “mega-pub” by reopening the courtyard.

JD Wetherspoon closed its beer garden at the venue in April 2022 in response to locals’ noise complaints.

In response to the JD Wetherspoon planning appeal, the planning commission has granted permission after concluding that the works are “modest in scale and due to the sensitive design, do not detract from the setting of the protected structures”.

The order stated that the commission was satisfied that the proposed works in combination with mitigation measures, would address the issue of noise and its impact on the amenity of the adjoining property.

In conditions attached to the permission, the planning commission states that the capacity of the courtyard will be limited to 135 persons and it will operate from 10am to 11pm “to protect residential amenity”.

The planning commission has also ordered that there will be no outbreak of amplified music from any activities at nearby noise sensitive locations.

JD Wetherspoon will also be required to carry out further acoustic monitoring post commencement of the use of the beer garden to ensure that the patron noise levels projected within the acoustic report are being compiled with.

The 13 ft high acoustic glass screen is the firm’s second bid to address the noise complaints - in 2023, Wetherspoons abandoned plans to erect a 43 ft high sound barrier, dubbed “taller than the Berlin Wall” by one objector, after strong local opposition.

JD Wetherspoon spokesman, Eddie Gershon said on Wednesday: “As you would expect, we are very pleased that An Bord Pleanala has granted the appeal.

He said: “We do not yet have a date for the works to the garden to commence, but we hope to get started as soon as possible.

Mr Gershon said: “We will endeavour to keep our neighbours and the relevant authorities fully briefed when we have more information”.