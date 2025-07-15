Eamon Waters firm plans central Dublin hostel

Balrath Investments is seeking to change the use of the first to fourth floor levels from vacant office at Maryland House, 20-21 William Street South and 50-51 Drury Street in Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Plans by Eamon Waters’ Balrath Investments vehicle for a 273 bed-space tourist hostel for Dublin’s Drury Street are facing questions amid concerns from locals about a possible increase in on-street drinking.

In the plan, Mr Waters’s Balrath Investments is seeking to change the use of the first to fourth floor levels from vacant office at Maryland House, 20-21 William Street South and 50-51 Drury Street to tourist hostel accommodation use, comprising 273 bedspaces in a mixture of four to eight person bedrooms. It is also proposing a restaurant on the ground floor.

Local retailer Madeline Blaine, who owns The Collective Jewellers, told Dublin City Council “myself and the surrounding businesses already have constant and continuing issues with people drinking on the street”.

Ms Blaine states that “this is an ongoing problem that the council is already well aware of, allowing yet another unneeded bar is just worsening the existing situation”.

Ms Blaine states that “a tourist hostel comprising of dormitories is definitely low-end, aimed at the budget conscious traveller, turning Drury Street into another tourist Temple Bar location”.

“If businesses like mine are going to survive, we should be attracting a higher money bracket to this street where people can browse and shop in relative calm and ease,” she added.

The operator of SOLE Seafood and Grill at 18/19 South William Street, Dublin 2, SW Restaurant Ltd has stated that it has no objection in principle to the development.

Still, the firm’s solicitor, John McMullin, said the council should consider the application against the background of the recurring problem on South William Street and on Drury Street with crowds, on-street drinking and refuse “in circumstances where the development, if it proceeds, will exacerbate those problems”.

Planning consultants for Balrath Investments, Brock McClure have told the council that “the proposed development will enhance street activation during the evenings and at night time whilst generating more job opportunities at a pivotal location in Dublin city Centre”.

The planning report states that “further, the design strategy aims to sustainably repurpose and revitalise an existing structure on serviced lands, guaranteeing its ongoing and long term use”.

Brock McClure state that the proposed hostel “will offset the lack of available tourist accommodation in the area and also have a positive impact effect on local cafes and restaurants through the provision of high end customers.

The council has placed the application on hold after asking the applicants to address design and transport issues.