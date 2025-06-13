Smooth Company bids for success with Dutch launch

The Smooth Company, a haircare brand founded in Dublin by Áine Kennedy, has launched in the Netherlands, becoming the first Irish beauty brand to secure a listing at Dutch department store chain de Bijenkorf.

The launch at the chain’s flagship Amsterdam on Thursday was attended by Ms Kennedy and family members, including her TikTok sensation grandfather Billy, as well as the Irish ambassador to the Netherlands, Ann Derwin.

Ms Derwin told the event that the company’s Dutch debut was a “true testament to the innovation and global ambition of Irish enterprises”.

In an interview with The Irish Times this week, Ms Kennedy said de Bijenkorf – which is owned by Brown Thomas Arnotts parent Selfridges – will stock the Smooth Company’s hair-smoothing products in its eight stores.

READ MORE

She said the launch was a “huge” moment for the brand. “We already have a lot of Dutch customers,” Ms Kennedy said. “A lot of them were asking us already where they could shop in-store.”

[ Smooth Company’s Aine Kennedy: ‘My screen time is outrageous. I don’t have a work-life balance at the moment’ ]

The Lucan-based entrepreneur said the Smooth Company was “really selective” about retail partner. “It has to be the right fit for us, so I wasn’t settling for anyone less than de Bijenkorf.”

Launching on new markets is “nerve-racking”, Ms Kennedy said. “It brings its own set of challenges, but the team over there have been amazing.”

Ms Kennedy founded the company in 2022, capitalising on her significant following on TikTok. It has been focused largely on online sales. She said the company had amassed more than 150 million organic views on the social media platform.

The Smooth Company’s products are available in Brown Thomas as well as Dublin Airport, and Ms Kennedy is aiming to secure more international retail listings, having recently launched in the UK at the Trinny London store in Chelsea.