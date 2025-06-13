Fitch has awarded Digicel the highest credit rating in six years following a series of debt restructurings. Photograph: Ken Cedeno/Digital/Corbis via Getty Images

More than two years after bondholders moved to take over Digicel, the Caribbean-based telecoms company founded by Denis O’Brien is on track to refinance $2.3 billion (€2 billion) off borrowings by May 2026, a year ahead of schedule, according to Fitch Ratings. In a notable move, Fitch has awarded the business the highest credit rating in six years following a series of debt restructurings. Joe Brennan reports.

In the week the Government brought in sweeping changes to the rental market in an effort to alleviate the housing crisis, John FitzGerald runs his rule over the plan and highlights the need for private investment in the rental market.

In Agenda, Martin Wall delves into the debate around increasing pay for top executives at Irish commercial semi-State companies, and why there is a move to hike their pay.

In the interview, Ian Curran meets Aine Kennedy, the founder of Smooth to discuss how she has brought her company from social media sensation to the shelves of some of the top department stores in Europe.

Why do we as a society continue to deal with a system that does little to cater to households with both parents working? Margaret E Ward looks at what could be changed.

Irish businesses are much less optimistic about the future than they were in late 2024, according to Azets Ireland, suggesting a “silent slowdown” in the economy may be under way. Ian Curran reports.

The Department of Social Protection has been fined €550,000 after data protection watchdogs found “a number of deficiencies” in its compliance with European data privacy rules concerning the use of facial scans in issuing Public Services Cards. Ciara O’Brien has the details.

Ciara also reports, along with Barry O’Halloran, that disruptive passengers who are removed from Ryanair flights will now be slapped with a €500 fine by the airline. Ryanair has introduced the charge in an attempt to deter unruly behaviour on board flights, an issue it said affects the entire industry.

Staying with Ryanair, group chief executive Michael O’Leary’s total pay topped €3.8 million last year. Gordon Deegan has read the firm’s annual report showing the data.

Joint provisional liquidators have been appointed by the High Court to Dublin company Frank&Bear Limited, amid alleged misappropriation of funds. Ray Managh reports.

In Smart Money, Cliff Taylor looks at how a Government move to pull the plug on a housing development could have big implications for its plans to deliver thousands of social homes through public-private partnership.

Big US multinationals will be slow to heed president Donald Trump’s demands to bring operations back to the country because of “the chaos” currently existing in Washington, the head of Ireland’s biggest business group has said. Mark Hennessy was there.