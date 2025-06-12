‘Disruptive’ Ryanair passengers face €500 fine from airline

Disruptive passengers who are removed from Ryanair flights will now be slapped with a €500 fine by the airline.

Ryanair has introduced the charge in an attempt to deter unruly behaviour on board flights, an issue it said affects the entire industry.

“Passengers expect to travel in a comfortable and stress-free environment with an on-time arrival, free from unnecessary disruption caused by a tiny number of unruly passengers,” Ryanair said in a statement.

The new fine is in addition to Ryanair pursuing them for civil damages, the Irish airline said.

In April, Ryanair said it had filed legal action against a passenger who had allegedly disrupted a flight from Berlin to Marrakesh, claiming more than €3,000 in damages. The flight was forced to divert to Seville, where the passenger was offloaded.

Last month, a flight between Tenerife and Scotland was forced to divert to Portugal after a passenger allegedly made fake bomb threats, while another en route to Corfu a few weeks previously diverted to Italy to offload two passengers who the airline said were disruptive.

“It is unacceptable that passengers are made suffer unnecessary disruption because of one unruly passenger’s behaviour. To help ensure that our passengers and crew travel in a comfortable and stress-free environment, without unnecessary disruption caused by a tiny number of unruly passengers, we have introduced a €500 fine, which will be issued to any passengers offloaded from aircraft as a result of their misconduct,” a spokesperson said.

“While these are isolated events which happen across all airlines, disruptive behaviour in such a confined shared space is unacceptable, and we hope that our proactive approach will act as a deterrent to eliminate this unacceptable behaviour onboard our aircraft.”