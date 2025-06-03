Business

Pizza maker invests €12.5m on extended Tesco deal

Crust and Crumb to hire 120 additional workers to supply supermarket chain

Tesco commercial manager Joe Manning (left) and Crust and Crumb chief executive Mark McCaffrey mark a new contract.
Tesco commercial manager Joe Manning (left) and Crust and Crumb chief executive Mark McCaffrey mark a new contract.
Barry O'Halloran
Tue Jun 03 2025 - 00:01

Pizza maker Crust & Crumb is spending €12.5 million on boosting production as it extends a deal with supermarket chain Tesco.

The Ballyconnell, Co Cavan-based company will hire 120 more workers and double the size of its production facility to 7,430sq m after agreeing to supply Tesco with new premium pizza varieties.

Crust & Crumb already employs 282 workers and makes 30 types of pizza for the supermarket chain, including five new lines that began selling in recent weeks.

The pair’s relationship began five years ago when Tesco sought to move production of its own-brand pizza range to Ireland.

READ MORE

Ford chief Lisa Brankin on accelerating the switch to electric vehicles

Listen | 41:35

The contract is worth more than €10 million a year to Crust & Crumb, which increased production 35 per cent on the previous year in 2024.

Tesco commercial director Joe Manning said the deal highlighted the chain’s commitment to using Irish suppliers and growing jobs locally.

Crust & Crumb chief executive Mark McCaffrey noted that his company’s relationship with Tesco had grown over the past five years.

“Brexit presented many challenges as we know, but also offered some great opportunities to home-grown Irish suppliers like ourselves,” he said.

Mr McCaffrey confirmed that support from groups such as Tesco allowed the firm to invest and expand.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Barry O'Halloran

Barry O'Halloran

Barry O’Halloran covers energy, construction, insolvency, and gaming and betting, among other areas

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning