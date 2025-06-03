Pizza maker invests €12.5m on extended Tesco deal

Tesco commercial manager Joe Manning (left) and Crust and Crumb chief executive Mark McCaffrey mark a new contract.

Pizza maker Crust & Crumb is spending €12.5 million on boosting production as it extends a deal with supermarket chain Tesco.

The Ballyconnell, Co Cavan-based company will hire 120 more workers and double the size of its production facility to 7,430sq m after agreeing to supply Tesco with new premium pizza varieties.

Crust & Crumb already employs 282 workers and makes 30 types of pizza for the supermarket chain, including five new lines that began selling in recent weeks.

The pair’s relationship began five years ago when Tesco sought to move production of its own-brand pizza range to Ireland.

The contract is worth more than €10 million a year to Crust & Crumb, which increased production 35 per cent on the previous year in 2024.

Tesco commercial director Joe Manning said the deal highlighted the chain’s commitment to using Irish suppliers and growing jobs locally.

Crust & Crumb chief executive Mark McCaffrey noted that his company’s relationship with Tesco had grown over the past five years.

“Brexit presented many challenges as we know, but also offered some great opportunities to home-grown Irish suppliers like ourselves,” he said.

Mr McCaffrey confirmed that support from groups such as Tesco allowed the firm to invest and expand.