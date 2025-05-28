Dublin-based accounting platform Outmin raises €4m

Outmin co-founders Ross Hunt and David Kelleher: the company has secured more than 60 clients since its founding last year.

Dublin-headquartered accounting software company Outmin has raised €4 million in a funding round that will help it to strengthen its engineering team and deepen its AI capabilities.

The company has also appointed former PwC Ireland managing partner Feargal O’Rourke as chairman of its board.

Founded by David Kelleher and Ross Hunt, Outmin provides outsourced accounting and bookkeeping services, using artificial intelligence to provide clients with real-time financial data.

The current funding round, which was led by Praetura Ventures, will allow the company to build on that and broaden its international reach, particularly in England.

“This funding marks an exciting new phase for Outmin,” said Ross Hunt, chief executive and founder of Outmin. “It will enable us to continue our growth in Ireland and expand our presence in the UK, especially in the North West which is a hotbed of activity. It’s about delivering a real system that changes how firms operate.”

The appointment of Mr O’Rourke, who is currently chairman of IDA Ireland, to the board will bring decades of experience in the accounting industry to the company.

“Outmin is building something accounting firms truly need,” said O’Rourke. “It’s not a short-term fix, it’s a foundational shift. The team understands where the gaps are in the current model, and they’re delivering a system that helps firms scale and focus their people on higher-value work.”

More than 350 businesses currently use Outmin’s AI Bookkeeper platform, which automates workflows such as document collection, invoice processing, reconciliation, and reporting.

“Every accounting firm is facing pressure to do more with less,” said David Kelleher, co-founder and chief revenue officer at Outmin. “The future belongs to firms that invest in better systems, not just people. We’re already partnered with forward-thinking firms like Nexio, who are providing valuable insights to help us optimise our product and create something that gives accounting practices a real competitive advantage.”