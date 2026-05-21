Jeffrey Donaldson’s sex offences trial to run alongside wife’s case

The trial of former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson for sexual offences will run simultaneously with a trial of the facts of his wife Eleanor, a judge has ruled.

During a brief hearing at Newry Crown Court on Thursday, Judge Paul Ramsey confirmed both proceedings would begin as scheduled on Tuesday, May 26th.

Jeffrey Donaldson (63), with an address in Dromore, Co Down, is accused of 18 offences – one count of rape, four of gross indecency with or towards a child, and 13 of indecent assault on a female, on dates between 1987 and 2008.

Eleanor Donaldson (60), of the same address, is charged with five counts of aiding and abetting in connection with charges against her husband.

Both Eleanor and Jeffrey Donaldson deny the charges.

On Wednesday, Eleanor Donaldson was ruled unfit to stand trial on the basis of medical evidence, and will instead face a trial of the facts.

A trial of the facts takes the place of a criminal trial where a court has ruled the defendant is medically unfit to stand trial.

The jury will determine, on the basis of evidence already given, whether the defendant committed the acts they are charged with.

It cannot result in a conviction, but the jury can make a finding that the defendant committed the act, or it can acquit.

Eleanor Donaldson outside Newry Crown Court in February 2025. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The trial, which was originally due to begin in March 2025, was postponed twice due to the deterioration in the mental health of Eleanor Donaldson.

On Thursday, the court was told the aim is to swear in a jury on May 26th and for the prosecution to open its case the following day.

The longstanding MP for Lagan Valley, Jeffrey Donaldson resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party after he was arrested and charged with non-recent sex offences in March 2024.

Weeks before his arrest, he had led the DUP back into Stormont after a two-year boycott of the Northern Ireland powersharing institutions.

The then deputy leader, Gavin Robinson, the MP for east Belfast, took over as DUP leader.