Jobs and drive-throughs for Ireland as part of €1.8bn KFC investment

US fast food chain KFC has said it plans to create 7,000 new jobs in the UK and Ireland with an investment of €1.77 billion over the next five years. Ireland-specific job numbers were not available.

Much of the investment will go toward opening new restaurants as well as drive-throughs in “key locations” in Ireland and north west England where it has identified strong potential for growth.

The new jobs will be created in its supply chain, accounting for €695 million of the total outlay. They will be a combination of customer-facing, kitchen-based and management jobs as well as a newly created “guest experience lead role” tasked with improving customer experience.

The investment forms part of KFC’s ambition to “become the fastest growing restaurant brand for the next generation”, with a further 500 restaurants planned over the next decade. Chicken, gravy and salad supplies are all to be sourced from companies across the UK.

READ MORE

Rob Swain, general manager of KFC UK & Ireland, said the company had been serving customers in the UK for 60 years. “We’re doubling down on our commitment to the UK&I with a major investment in our restaurants, and in the suppliers who have been so crucial to our success.”