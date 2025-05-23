Business

Trump threatens Apple with 25% tariff on iPhones

US president steps up pressure on Apple chief executive Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook said Indian factories would supply the majority of iPhones sold in the US. Photograph: Getty
Apple CEO Tim Cook said Indian factories would supply the majority of iPhones sold in the US. Photograph: Getty
Tim Bradshaw
Fri May 23 2025 - 13:02

Donald Trump has threatened Apple with a 25 per cent tariff on iPhones unless the company shifts production of its bestselling product to the US, escalating a stand-off with chief executive Tim Cook.

Cook said this month that Indian factories would supply the “majority” of iPhones sold in the US in the coming months, as Apple tries to avoid the tariffs on Chinese-made goods imposed by Trump as part of his trade war.

“I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone’s that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else,” the US president wrote in a Truth Social post on Friday.

Apple’s India pivot ignites Trump tension ]

“If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25 per cent must be paid by Apple to the U.S.”

READ MORE

The Financial Times has previously reported that Apple planned to source from India all of the more than 60 million iPhones sold annually in the US by the end of next year. Foxconn, a key Apple supplier, is investing $1.5 billion to expand iPhone production in India with a display module facility near Chennai, the FT reported earlier on Friday.

Apple shares fell 3 per cent in pre-market trading.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to follow...

– Copyright The Financial Times Limited

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning