Golden Bake to create 25 jobs in new €10m plant

Pictured at the official opening of Golden Bake’s new production facility in Coolock, Dublin, are chief executive Robin Jones, founder Brian Manning, and supply chain director Terry Jones.

Frozen food producer Golden Bake has opened a new production facility in Coolock, Co Dublin following a €10 million investment.

The new 10,000 square foot plant will create 25 new jobs, bringing the workforce from 110 to 135.

The company is best known for supplying hot-deli-counters, cafes, restaurants and bars, but has recently rebranded its ‘Bake at Home’ consumer range which focuses on pastry and sweet products.

The investment will increase the company’s production capacity and will aid in its goal to cut its annual CO2 emissions by 57.6-tonne through changes to its packaging materials. The reduction is part of a strategy to improve sustainability and ecological responsibility.

Chief executive Robin Jones said the company, which was founded by Brian Manning 38 years ago, plans to continue to grow its production capacity “while also reducing our carbon footprint”.

Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke congratulated the company on its announcement. He said the Government would support companies “to increase their level of innovation, improve their competitiveness and expand their global footprint, with the goal of delivering both export growth and increased job numbers”.

The development received support from Enterprise Ireland, whose interim chief executive Kevin Sherry said the body “looked forward to continuing to support the ambitious growth plans for the business.”

In its most recently published accounts, Golden Bake Ltd registered sales of €26.3 million in 2023, a near €5 million increase on the previous year. The company recorded post-tax profits of €2.95 million, up from €2.4 million in 2022.

The company’s ultimate ownership party is Golden Bake Investment Holdings Limited, which is located in the Isle of Man.