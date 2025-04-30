Shannon Airport tops 2m passengers

Ryanair, United Airlines and Aer Lingus at Shannon Airport, which handled 2.1 million passengers in 2024, its highest in 15 years.

Shannon Airport handled 2.1 million passengers last year, the first time in 15 years that it broke the two-million mark.

State-owned Shannon Airport Group said on Wednesday that profit fell to €25.7 million in 2024 from the €28.4 million it reported for 2023.

Passenger numbers grew by more than 140,000, or 7 per cent, to 2.1 million last year from 1.96 million in 2023, according to the company.

Last year was the first since 2009 that Shannon Airport handled more than two million travellers.

READ MORE

Turnover at the State company increased 7.6 per cent to €73.1 million, while earnings before interest, tax and write-offs, a measure of the cash a business generates, were €18.3 million.

Mary Considine, Shannon Airport Group chief executive, noted that the mid-western gateway had beaten the target it set last year o luring two million passengers.

More than 200,000 extra seats on European, British and US destinations boosted tourism and business travel, she added.

Continental Europe accounted for 870,000 passengers, Britain 839,000 and the US 332,000.

Aer Lingus and US carriers Delta and United offer five transatlantic routes from Shannon. Business on those services increased 12 per cent, the company’s figures show.

“Shannon Airport enjoyed increases in passenger traffic across all key markets,” said Ms Considine.

A balance sheet of €309 million gives the company a foundation for future plans, she pointed out.

The group said it invested more than €8 million in 2024 and would spend €30 million on infrastructure.

Future projects include a €3 million solar farm that will provide up to one fifth of the airport’s electricity.

The airport also intends upgrading its immigration area and baggage hall, extending boarding gates and adding 1,000 new car parking spaces.

Ms Considine called on Government to give Shannon more cash aid through the State’s regional airports’ programme.