Aldi extends strawberry deal with Sunglow

Aldi has extended its partnership with strawberry producer Sunglow Nurseries with a new five-year contract worth almost €14 million.

Under the deal, Co Dublin-based Sunglow will continue to supply strawberries to Aldi’s 163 stores across the country, the supermarket chain said in a statement. Sunglow has supplied Aldi since 2008.

Family-run Sunglow is managed by brothers John, Billy, and Joe McGuinness. It employs 10 full-time and 30 part-time staff at their North Dublin nursery.

The announcement comes as Sunglow’s early season premium Irish strawberries hit the shelves across Aldi’s 163 stores in Ireland.

Gerard McLoughlin, buying director for Aldi Ireland, said: “We are proud to announce the continuation of our long-standing partnership with Sunglow Nurseries and the investment of a further €14 million into this valued partnership.”

Joe McGuinness, partner at Sunglow Nurseries, commented: “We are delighted with the extension of our partnership and look forward to growing and developing our business and working with Aldi for the next five years and beyond.”