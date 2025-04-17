ECB cuts interest rates again amid tariff turmoil

The European Central Bank (ECB) lowered borrowing costs by a further quarter point (0.25 of a percentage point) today as the market turmoil from US tariffs overtook inflation as the chief concern.

Frankfurt policymakers have cut rates seven times since last June, bringing the bank’s benchmark deposit rate down to 2.5 per cent from 4 per cent.

With inflation continuing to moderate (it slowed to 2.2 per cent in March), the focus has switched from price growth to Europe’s flagging economy and the looming impact of US tariffs.

The bank’s latest move will provide a modicum of relief for mortgage holders here but it comes at a time of deep uncertainty for the global economy.

While US president Donald Trump has paused most tariffs, many remain in place and volatility in financial markets has complicated the path for interest rates.

With the latest rate cut fully priced in, investors will now sift through ECB chief Christine Lagarde’s post-decision commentary for clues about what comes next.

She is likely to say policymakers would not commit to any particular path for borrowing costs given the uncertain backdrop.

But market commentators will want to see if the ECB maintains a reference to rates being restrictive. Such a phrase would signal that more policy easing remains the baseline.

They are also looking for a possible update on the impact of trade barriers.