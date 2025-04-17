Trump says Fed chair’s termination ‘cannot come fast enough’

US president Donald Trump has said Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s termination from that position cannot come quickly enough, arguing that the Fed should have lowered rates already and in any case should do so now.

Mr Trump, derisively nicknaming the Fed chairman he nominated in his first term as “Too Late,” wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform Thursday morning that “Powell’s termination cannot come fast enough!”

It was not immediately clear if the post meant Mr Trump was referring to the scheduled end of Mr Powell’s term, or if Mr Trump was seeking to remove Mr Powell as chairman. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr Powell said on Wednesday that Mr Trump’s tariffs were “likely” to put at risk the Federal Reserve’s goals of keeping prices and unemployment in check, emphasising the US central bank’s focus on inflation.

“The [Trump] administration is implementing significant policy changes and particularly trade is now the focus. The effects of that are likely to move us away from our goals,” he said.

While US rate setters would aim to “balance” their goals of keeping inflation near 2 per cent and maximising employment, they would need to remember that “without price stability, we cannot achieve long periods of strong labour market conditions”, Mr Powell said in remarks to the Economic Club of Chicago. – Bloomberg, Financial Times