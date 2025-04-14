Tech start-up Dosen raises €2m

Irish-led tech start up Dosen has raised $2.3 million (€2 million) in pre-seed funding.

Dosen, which works with companies to align a firm’s goals with its staff, raised the funds in a round led by Affinity Ventures, with investment from Unshackled Ventures and Fuel Ventures, it said in a statement. The funding round was oversubscribed, it added.

Los Angeles-based Dosen was set up by former Paddy Power executive Ronan Wall, and Victor Burke and Cian McCarthy. It will use the funding to expand the business and accelerate its product development, it said.

“This investment allows us to reach more people and companies,” co-founder Ronan Wall said. “Dosen is designed specifically to help HR teams and senior leaders solve the biggest challenge they face right now, underperformance or loss of their top talent.”

Dosen says as much as 95 per cent of employees don’t know what their employer’s strategy or goals are. That has only worsened amid the rise of remote working and contributed to the perceived increase in so-called quiet quitting when workers become less focused and productive in their jobs.

The company’s products are aimed at targeting that issue, among others, and improving employee retention.

“By automating the personalisation of training at scale, we’re excited to make a significant impact for organisations and the people within them,” Mr Burke said.