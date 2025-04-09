Trump tariffs live updates: US measures come into force amid warning of ‘major’ levy on pharmaceuticals

Main Points

Donald Trump’s new tariffs have come into force, including a tariff of 104% on China, the world’s biggest exporter.

Higher tariffs on China were announced after Beijing refused to meet Mr Trump’s deadline to withdraw retaliatory levies on the US.

Mr Trump said overnight that the US is “very shortly” going to announce a “major tariff” on pharmaceuticals, which he claims will pressure pharma companies to “leave China” and build manufacturing capacities in the US.

Mr Trump has targeted a list of 60 “worst offending” countries - who will face tariffs ranging from 11 - 50 per cent.

The European Union (EU) is to hit back at the United States with its own tariffs of 25 per cent, targeting a range of goods from US soybeans, to steel, oranges, chainsaws and washing machines.

The European Commission is planning a further package of tariffs, beyond the measures EU states are due to vote to approve today.

Tánaiste Simon Harris in Washington for a key meeting with US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick, who labelled Irish corporate regime as his “favourite” tax scam.

ECB ‘mobilised’ to ensure financial stability

The European Central Bank (ECB) is “fully mobilised” to ensure financial stability in the euro zone during times of “market stress”, the governor of the French central bank said on Wednesday, as global markets were roiled again by fresh turbulence. In a letter to French president Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, ECB policymaker and governor of the Bank of France Francois Villeroy said Frankfurt is “fully mobilised to ensure the economy is well financed and (ensure) financial stability”.

He said the ECB and the Bank of France are “are monitoring to make sure the financial system’s liquidity is good, including in times of market stress”. Mr Villeroy also told reporters that Mr Trump’s tariffs announcement boosts the case for cutting euro area interest rates again when the ECB’s governing council meets later this month.

Faster-than-expected fall in ECB interest rates expected

In the every cloud and silver lining department, investment analysts now expect that the hit from a global trade war on EU growth will lead to a faster-than- expected fall in ECB interest rates this year, writes Cliff Taylor.

The ECB governing council is due to meet next week and another quarter point interest rates cut now seems nailed on.

Another may well follow at the next policy meeting in early June – and as of now markets are pricing in a further two over the balance of the year.

The ECB’s deposit rate is now 2.5 per cent and so could fall well below 2 per cent in the months ahead, bringing it back towards Covid lows, providing a boost to tracker holders and also leading to a general fall in market rates.

The flip side is the risk that tariffs imposed by the EU push up prices, which would be a problem for the ECB.

For now, however, with inflation falling towards the 2 per cent target and threats everywhere to growth the only way is down for interest rates.

EU counter-tariffs

Officials from the EU’s 27 states are this afternoon due to approve its package of counter-tariffs hitting back against the United States, reports Europe Correspondent Jack Power.

The measures will put import duties of up to 25 per cent on a range of US goods sold to the EU, such as soybeans, steel, oranges, clothes, and washing machines. The retaliatory tariffs are designed to impact industries based in Republican states, to put political pressure on Donald Trump.

Trade officials representing each EU state are meeting in Brussels to approve the package of counter-tariffs. The meeting is set to kick off at 1.30pm. The tariff measures are almost certainly expected to be approved.

The levies will then start to kick in from the middle of next week. Although import duties on some of the US products will only start being collected from May 15th. The EU’s tariffs on soybeans and almonds will be the last to take effect, coming into force in December.

Screen displaying Shanghai composite index and Shenzhen component index in Shanghai, China. Photograph: Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

US bonds under strain

Both the US dollar and the country’s Government bonds – two tentpoles of the global financial system – came under strain on Wednesday, writes Ian Curran.

Over the past four days, the yield on the benchmark US ten-year bond has experienced one of its most aggressive increases in such a short time frame in a quarter of a century, indicating that investors view the country’s debt as increasingly risky.

The US dollar fell against safe-haven currencies as investors fled to safe-haven assets like the Japanese yen, Swiss franc and gold.

Few assets were spared the recession fears engulfing markets, with oil prices tumbling by as much as 4 per cent.

Meanwhile, China’s blue chip stocks reversed earlier losses to rise almost 1 per cent, likely underpinned by continued support from Beijing. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index also reversed earlier declines to edge higher by 0.6 per cent.

Irish companies urged to map their supply chains

The interim chief executive of Enterprise Ireland, Kevin Sherry is urging Irish companies that export to the US to contact the dedicated response team to avail of supports. Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Mr Sherry said that companies were looking for up-to-date information and wanted to know what specific actions they can take. They also wanted to understand the tariffs and how they were going to apply to them and what supports are available. “So for Enterprise Ireland, we’ve established a dedicated response team. We’ve been in contact with all of those companies, providing them with up-to-date information and advice, information on the supports that they can avail of, and the actions that very importantly that they take, so the things that are in their control that they can take to respond to the current situation.

“If you’re an engineering company and you’re exporting into the US, from today your product will be subject to a 20 per cent tariff. Actually, it’s a little bit more complicated than that because, if you’re that engineering company and you’re also sourcing steel or aluminium from the US, the steel and aluminium that you’re sourcing from the US will be subject to a tariff of 25 per cent. So it’s really important for companies, one of the pieces of advice that we’re giving them is that they really understand their own supply chain and map their supply chain and understand what implications this has for their products.”

“At the moment one of the things we’re saying to companies is they really need to engage and proactively engage and talk to their customers and distributors and that is a topic of conversation about pricing.”

European share prices sank, oil prices plunged, and US government debt sold off as Donald Trump’s 104 per cent tariffs on Chinese imports into the US took effect on Wednesday morning, sparking a wave of selling across global markets.

The Iseq index dropped by more than 2 per cent, erasing around half of Tuesday’s 4 per cent gain.

Europe’s major stock indices also opened lower, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 opening 2.4 per cent lower while the UK’s benchmark FTSE 100 index fell by more than 2 per cent.

The US dollar fell against safe-haven currencies, but the Chinese yuan hovered just above the lowest level since late 2007 as Beijing allowed the currency to depreciate further amid the sharp escalation in the trade war with the US.

US President Donald Trump has said the United States will announce a 'major' tariff on pharmaceutical imports very soon.

US president Donald Trump has issued a fresh warning that the US will soon announce a “major” tariff on pharmaceutical imports.

His comments at an event at the National Republican Congressional Committee on Wednesday morning come as the global US tariffs kick in, including a 104 per cent tariff on China, the world’s largest exporter.

The Irish Government is expected to vote on a package of reciprocal European Union tariffs on US goods in a vote in Brussels today.

In a speech on Wednesday, Trump said a tariff on pharmaceutical companies – which would affect tens of billions of euros of Irish exports – will incentivise drug companies to move their operations to the US.

“We are going to be announcing very shortly a major tariff on pharmaceuticals,” Mr Trump said at the fundraising gala for House Republicans, without providing details on the planned levy.

“Once we do that, they’re going to come rushing back into our country, because we’re the big market,” he said. “The advantage we have over everybody is that we’re the big market.”

Trump has long bemoaned a lack of domestic pharmaceutical production and has repeatedly promised tariffs to bring more capacity into the country.

His administration has signalled that they’ll use so-called section 232 powers to enact the levies, though they haven’t launched the prerequisite investigation.

EU hits back

The European Union (EU) is to hit back at the United States with its own tariffs, targeting a range of goods from US soybeans, to steel, oranges, chainsaws and washing machines.

The EU plans to charge import duties of up to 25 per cent on a number of products sold from the US, in the bloc’s initial response to large tariffs on global trade introduced by US president Donald Trump.

The European Commission is now planning a further package of tariffs, beyond the measures EU states are due to vote to approve on Wednesday.

Trade mission to US

Meanwhile ... Irish Times Washington correspondent Keith Duggan reports on the weeklong trade mission led by the Government to Washington.

Minister Martin Heydon met his American counterpart Brooke Rollins, the US secretary of agriculture, in Washington on Tuesday for what he described as a “really warm” engagement in which he sought to emphasise the depth of Ireland’s inward investment across the United States.

The meeting, at the US agriculture building on the National Mall, was the beginning of a weeklong trade mission led by Mr Heydon, and preceded the meeting of Tánaiste Simon Harris with the US secretary of commerce, Howard Lutnick, on Wednesday.

New deals

US agriculture secretary Brooke Rollins has said that new deals could be struck with other countries over trade tariffs by the end of this week.

Ms Rollins made the comments in an interview to Fox News host Bret Baier on the network’s “Special Report” show.

“I believe, sincerely, it will be sooner rather than later. I believe we’ll be hearing about new deals that are being struck, perhaps by the end of the week,” Rollins said, adding 70 countries had reached out to the US for talks.

Solution to the escalating trade crisis

Tánaiste Simon Harris will tell US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick in the US today Ireland and the EU are willing to find a solution to the escalating trade crisis, writes Keith Duggan.

Mr Harris has travelled to Washington, DC, for a meeting with Donald Trump’s commerce secretary days after the US slapped “reciprocal” tariffs of 20 per cent on EU imports. It is the highest level meeting between the Irish and US governments since Mr Trump set out his aggressive protectionist policy a week ago in a move that has rattled global stock markets.

Mr Lutnick has repeatedly singled out Ireland and the Irish corporate tax regime as the “favourite” of what he calls “tax scams”, arguing that Ireland taxes US pharmaceutical and technology multinationals on their intellectual property (IP) rights at a low rate, at the expense of the United States.

Asian stock indexes sink

Big stock indexes sank in Asia on Wednesday after US president Donald Trump’s eye-watering 104 per cent tariffs on China took effect. A savage sell-off in US government bonds sparked fears that foreign funds were fleeing US assets.

The US dollar fell against safe-haven currencies, but the onshore Chinese yuan hovered just above the lowest level since late 2007 as Beijing allowed the currency to depreciate further amid the sharp escalation in the trade war with the US.

Few assets were spared the recession fears engulfing markets, with oil prices diving almost 4 per cent. The pain is likely to spread to Europe too, with Stoxx 50 futures pointing to a 3.7 per cent drop upon open.