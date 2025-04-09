EU approves package of counter tariffs on US goods

The European Commission has urged the United States administration to come to the negotiating table, as European Union states approved an initial round of retaliatory tariffs on US trade.

While the trade levies on some US products will begin to kick in next Tuesday, the majority of the EU’s counter tariffs will take effect from mid-May.

The EU’s package of tariffs will hit €21 billion worth of US goods, such as soybeans, almonds, oranges, steel, machinery, clothing products and luxury items like motor-powered boats.

The increased duties on US soybean and almond imports into the EU will take effect later in the year, on December 1st.

EU states voted to approve the package of counter-tariffs on Wednesday, to hit back against sweeping tariffs US President Donald Trump has put on practically all goods sold from the EU to the US.

The commission, the EU’s executive body that sets trade policy, again called for the US to sit down and negotiate a deal, where both sides would suspend tariffs put on transatlantic trade.

“These countermeasures can be suspended at any time, should the US agree to a fair and balanced negotiated outcome,” the commission said in a statement.

“The EU considers US tariffs unjustified and damaging, causing economic harm to both sides, as well as the global economy. The EU has stated its clear preference to find negotiated outcomes with the US, which would be balanced and mutually beneficial,” the commission said.

The list of US products targeted by EU import duties was worked out over several weeks of negotiations, involving the commission and national capitals. Ireland, France and Italy successfully lobbied to remove US bourbon, whiskey and dairy, from trade subjected to tariffs.

There was serious concern in Government Buildings that tariffs on US bourbon or dairy would have drawn retribution from the US that hurt exports of Irish whiskey and butter.

The EU levies will be seen as a limited initial response, given Mr Trump’s wide-ranging tariffs will impact about €380 billion worth of trade coming from the EU.

Mr Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs, which are effectively taxes on imported goods, will make it more expensive for nearly all European businesses and producers to sell their products on the US market.

Mr Trump said he would soon introduce “major” tariffs on pharmaceutical imports, one of the few sectors exempt from his blanket duties announced last week. Pharmaceuticals account for a huge portion of Ireland’s significant exports to the US.

All but one of the 27 EU states backed the bloc’s package of counter-tariffs on US trade. Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban’s far right government was the sole vote opposing tariffs being put on US goods.

Foreign minister Péter Szijjártó said Hungary was voting against the retaliatory tariffs as “escalation is not the answer”. In a post on X, Mr Szijjártó said the import levies on US trade “would cause further damage” to the European economy.

The commission is already mulling a further, broader response, in an effort to put more pressure on the US to negotiate. France has suggested the EU should consider targeting digital services, such as the US tech multinationals, as well as goods.

Martin Schirdewan, a German MEP from the left-wing Die Linke party, called for the commission to strike at the “tech oligarchy” supporting Mr Trump. “We can target digital services, digital platforms and undermine their entire business model,” he said.

The Government is lobbying within the EU to try to prevent tech and social media companies being pulled into the middle of the escalating EU-US trade dispute.