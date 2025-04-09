Asian stocks tumble again as US hits China with 104% tariffs

A screen shows a declining Hang Seng Index, top, and other indices at the Exchange Square Complex, which houses the Hong Kong Stock Exchange after Donald Trump’s so-called reciprocal tariffscame into effect. Photographer: Lam Yik/Bloomberg

Major stock indexes sank in Asia on Wednesday after US president Donald Trump’s eye-watering 104 per cent tariffs on China took effect. A savage sell-off in US government bonds sparked fears that foreign funds were fleeing US assets.

The US dollar fell against safe-haven currencies, but the onshore Chinese yuan hovered just above the lowest level since late 2007 as Beijing allowed the currency to depreciate further amid the sharp escalation in the trade war with the US.

Few assets were spared the recession fears engulfing markets, with oil prices diving almost 4 per cent.

The pain is likely to spread to Europe too, with Stoxx 50 futures pointing to a 3.7 per cent drop upon open. Both S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures dropped 1.6 per cent.

Overnight, Washington confirmed 104 per cent duties on imports from China would take effect at 12:01am Eastern Time (4.01am GMT), as planned. That deadline passed without new developments on trade.

“US and China are stuck in an unprecedented, and expensive, game of chicken, and it seems that both sides are unwilling to back down,” said Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura.

“Given the extraordinarily fluid situation, it is impossible to reasonably estimate the impact of the ongoing US-China trade war on China’s economy.”

The shifting headlines on tariffs and the spectre of a prolonged trade war between the world's two biggest economies sparked sharp volatility in financial markets.

The S&P 500 was swept up in one of the biggest reversals in at least the last 50 years, with the benchmark index losing 4.2 percentage points from a positive start to a negative finish. The index has lost $5.8 trillion (€5.24 trillion) in stock market value, the deepest four-day loss since it was created in the 1950s.

Late on Tuesday, Mr Trump said China was manipulating currency to protect against tariffs, but he thought China would make a deal at some point.

China's blue chips reversed earlier losses to rise 0.3 per cent likely underpinned by continued support from Beijing. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.6 per cent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 1.9 per cent.

Other stock markets in Asia were also deep in the red. Japan's Nikkei tumbled 3.6 per cent, after rallying 6 per cent on Wednesday on hopes that Tokyo may get some trade deal with the US Taiwanese stocks also fell 4.6 per cent even though the government activated a $15 billion stabilisation fund.

Analysts at JPMorgan believed the rapid escalation with US tariffs on China were disruptive enough to push the global economy into recession.

“Given the import bill from China, the China tariff alone amounts to a whopping $400 billion tax hike on US households and businesses,” they said in a note to clients. “The currency is likely to be a release valve for China policymakers.”

In US Treasuries, the benchmark 10-year US government bond yield rose 24 basis points, an unusual move in the Asia time zone. The 30-year yield surged 28 basis points, the highest since late 2023.

In currency markets, safe-haven currencies like the yen and Swiss franc found some more love, with the dollar skidding 0.8 per cent to 145.10 yen and down 0.5 per cent to 0.8430 Swiss franc.

Oil prices dived almost 4 per cent on Wednesday on concerns about demand from China. Brent futures plunged 3.7 per cent to $60.50 a barrel, while US crude futures also tumbled 4.1 per cent to $57.16 per barrel.

Gold regained its upward momentum and was last up 0.7 per cent at $3,005 per ounce.

