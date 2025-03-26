Web Summit civil case further adjourned for talks

The High Court civil trial involving three Web Summit shareholders has been adjourned until after lunch on Wednesday to facilitate further talks between the parties.

The court was due to hear evidence from former director Daire Hickey on Wednesday after Mr Justice Michael Twomey granted an adjournment on Tuesday, urging all parties to find a resolution to avoid a lengthy trial.

Wednesday’s session was delayed as lawyers for the three parties – Mr Hickey, Paddy Cosgrave and David Kelly – were seen in discussions in the corridors of the Four Courts.

At 12.30pm, Michael Cush SC, for Mr Kelly, thanked the judge for his patience and said the time had not been wasted. He asked for an adjournment to 2pm on Wednesday and said it would be “worthwhile”.

Lawyers had arrived in court on Wednesday morning, apparently ready to begin hearing evidence, but left the court shortly before 11am.

Mr Hickey’s evidence would have been the first of the three principals to give evidence in court since proceedings got under way last week.

Five separate legal actions were being heard simultaneously before the High Court in Dublin, in a protracted and acrimonious legal dispute which had been expected to last into June.

Web Summit founder Mr Cosgrave is suing former business partner David Kelly, who owns 12 per cent of the shares in company, for alleged breaches of his fiduciary duties as a director.

He is, in turn, being sued by both Mr Kelly and Mr Hickey, who holds 7 per cent of the shares in Web Summit, for alleged shareholder oppression and breaches of a profit-sharing agreement.

At the outset of Tuesday’s proceedings Mr Justice Michael Twomey appealed to the three parties to pursue a mediated resolution outside the courtroom in order to end what could otherwise turn into a lengthy legal case on appeal. The court heard the case could potentially go as far as the Supreme Court and last until 2028.