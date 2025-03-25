Web Summit court case adjourns to allow litigants consider judge’s mediation appeal

Web Summit co-founder Daire Hickey (right), arriving at the Four Courts in Dublin with his husband Mark Grennan. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

The civil dispute between three former Web Summit co-founders and business partners has been adjourned to allow the men consider a direct appeal from the trial judge to pursue a mediated settlement.

Former director Daire Hickey was due to begin evidence against his one time associate and Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave on Tuesday morning.

It is part of five separate actions being heard before the High Court in a bitter dispute expected to last into June.

However, at the outset of Tuesday’s proceedings Mr Justice Michael Twomey appealed directly to the three parties to pursue a mediated resolution and end what could be a lengthy legal case on appeal, potentially lasting until 2028. “That is time the parties will never get back,” he said.

READ MORE

Until now, he said, lawyers for the three former business partners had had the opportunity to set out their clients’ positions in black and white terms, but sworn evidence only begun on Tuesday.

“That is why the case really only starts today,” he said, describing the approach so far as having the potential to offer a “reality check”.

[ Web Summit timeline: From 150 attendees at first event to Lisbon and then High CourtOpens in new window ]

“This dispute at its heart is not a larger corporate dispute but a very personal dispute.”

He gave the parties five minutes to consider his words, after which Bernard Dunleavy, senior counsel for Mr Cosgrave, told the judge his views had been taken on board and that the parties requested the court rise until lunchtime.

Former director of Web Summit Daire Hickey, who is suing his one-time friend and business partner Mr Cosgrave, joined the business in 2010 and left as an employee in 2017.

He is alleging that his rights as a minority shareholder in Manders Terrace, the trading company behind the tech conference business, were oppressed by Mr Cosgrave.

He is also suing Mr Cosgrave for alleged breaches of a profit-sharing agreement.

Another minority shareholder, David Kelly, is also suing Mr Cosgrave.

Mr Cosgrave, who is vigorously defending himself in both sets of proceedings, is in turn suing Mr Kelly for alleged breaches of his duties when he was a director of the company.

Web Summit Showdown: Why the three co-founders are in court Listen | 27:57

Mr Hickey owns seven per cent of Manders Terrace; Mr Cosgrave owns 81 per cent of the business; and Mr Kelly owns 12 per cent.

The court heard last week that Mr Hickey had been invited into the business in 2010. However, his relationship with Mr Cosgrave broke down in the years after Mr Hickey moved to the US in 2013.

Mr Hickey is alleging that Mr Cosgrave weaponised a 2016 sexual harassment complaint made against him by an employee to force him out of the company. He resigned as a director in 2019.

The court heard that Mr Hickey, who vehemently denies the allegation, was not even aware that a formal complaint had been made and was not given any chance to respond to the claims at the time.