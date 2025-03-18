Web Summit was founded by Paddy Cosgrave, David Kelly and Daire Hickey as a way to bring together the business and technology worlds.

Web Summit was founded by Paddy Cosgrave, David Kelly and Daire Hickey as a way to bring together the business and technology worlds.

Known initially as the Dublin Web Summit, the event eventually outgrew the moniker – and its hometown.

2009

Web Summit officially holds its first event, a 150-person tech conference held in October that year.

2015

After a series of high profile spats with the Irish government, Web Summit moves to Lisbon.

READ MORE

2018

Investment fund Amaranthine Fund I is set up, with a $2 million contribution from Web Summit. Kelly and Patrick Murphy are listed as managers.

[ Web Summit director engaged in ‘active deception’, court hearsOpens in new window ]

August 2019

Hickey resigns as director of Web Summit.

March 2021

Kelly resigns as a director of Web Summit.

May 2021

Kelly and Murphy establish Semble Fund II, the follow up to Amaranthine I. The new fund is established without any involvement from Web Summit.

October 2021

Cosgrave files a legal action against Kelly, alleging Kelly had breached his fiduciary duties as a director of Manders Terrace, the company behind Web Summit, and caused a $10 million loss to the company.

Cosgrave has also filed a separate action in the US, accusing Kelly and Patrick Murphy, a fund manager linked to the Amaranthine fund, claiming the venture capital fund established by the pair used Web Summit resources and benefited from an association with the tech event.

November 2021

Kelly files a shareholder oppression case against Manders Terrace. Hickey follows with a second case of his own.

October 13th, 2023

Cosgrave tweets critically about Israeli action in Gaza in the wake of Hamas attacks. The backlash begins on social media.

October 19th, 2023

High profile sponsors cut ties with Web Summit in Lisbon. Intel and Siemens are among the first to pull out of the event, followed by other big names such as Amazon and Google. A number of speakers also drop out of the show, less than a month before it is set to take place.

October 21st, 2023

Cosgrave resigns, saying his comments have “become a distraction”. Sponsors continue to pull out of the Lisbon event.

October 30th, 2023

Katherine Maher is appointed to run the company.

November 2023

Web Summit Lisbon goes ahead.

January 24th, 2024

Maher says she will leave Web Summit after Qatar event to take up role with PBS in the US.

April 8th, 2024

Cosgrave returns as chief executive.