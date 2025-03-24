Leo Varadkar takes job with US-based public relations firm

Leo Varadkar also recently took up a part-time teaching and mentoring role at the Harvard Kennedy School Center for Public Leadership in the US. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Former taoiseach Leo Varadkar is to take up an advisory role with a big US-based public relations firm which boasts Microsoft, Google and JP Morgan among its clients.

Penta, which acquired Irish PR firm Hume Brophy in 2023, said it had appointed Mr Varadkar to its advisory board and that he would bring “a wealth of global leadership experience to the firm”.

Washington-headquartered Penta has a network of offices across Europe, North America and Asia and advises some of world’s largest companies, including Open AI, Johnson & Johnson and Bank of America.

The company said Mr Varadkar, who is due to take up the role next month, would be working with Penta’s teams and clients across all markets. “He will be providing senior strategic advisory and will work with our teams globally,” it said.

The company noted that Mr Varadkar, who stepped down as taoiseach last April, would not be lobbying.

It is understood that ethics watchdog Sipo (Standards in Public Office Commission) has been consulted about the appointment and has approved the role and start date.

“As taoiseach across two terms ... Mr Varadkar spearheaded major policy reforms and crisis management that have shaped Ireland’s strong global standing,” said the company.

“His expertise in navigating complex geopolitical landscapes, economic development, and progressive social change will be invaluable as Penta continues its rapid expansion in 2025 and beyond,” it said.

Mr Varadkar, who served as taoiseach across two terms, from 2017-2020 and again from 2022-2024, also recently took up a part-time teaching and mentoring role at the Harvard Kennedy School Center for Public Leadership in the United States.

“We are thrilled to welcome Leo Varadkar to our team,” said Penta chief executive Matt McDonald. “His deep commitment to evidence-based policymaking and strategic leadership aligns seamlessly with Penta’s mission,” he said.

“His experience at the highest levels of government will enhance our ability to provide data-driven advice and solutions to help our clients navigate today’s increasingly complex global environment,” Mr McDonald said.

Penta, which employs 350 staff globally including 20 at its Dublin office, acquired Irish public relations firm Hume Brophy, set up by John Hume, son of the former SDLP leader John Hume, and Dublin businessman Eoin Brophy, in 2023 for an undisclosed sum.

The deal was backed by US equity firm Falfurrias Capital, the financial vehicle of former Bank of America chief executive Hugh McColl.