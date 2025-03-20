Clare’s Aillwee Burren Experience cleared to develop accommodation

Clare County Council has granted planning permission to well known west of Ireland tourist attraction the Aillwee Burren Experience to construct “much needed” staff accommodation.

The proposal had stalled after becoming ensnared in a family land row.

Ben Johnson, a member of one of the families who operates the attraction, claimed the building that Aillwee Cave Co Ltd was planning to convert into the accommodation belonged to him.

Mr Johnson is a former shareholder and employee in the business. An objection lodged on behalf of Mr Johnson by Galway legal firm Benen Fahy Associates stated that “the lands in question belong to our client even though he is not the registered owner”.

Mr Johnson sold his shareholding in the business in 2014 but was instrumental in setting up the cheese brand associated with Aillwee Caves and the Bird of Prey centre.

Commenting on his objection, Mr Johnson said at the time that the building “morally is mine”.

“Because of the stamp I left on Aillwee Cave I am justified in claiming the shed back at the very least,” he said.

Clare County Council stalled the plan after requesting that the applicants, Aillwee Cave Co Ltd, submit documentation showing it was the owner of the lands in question and held sufficient legal interest to lodge the plans.

The company provided the folio documentation and the council granted planning permission.

The Aillwee Burren Experience is co-owned by the Mulqueeney family.

Managing director Nuala Mulqueeney welcomed the decision and said the provision of accommodation was part of a three year plan. There was “a lot to do on the site for visitors” before the staff accommodation was provided, she said.

According to Ms Mulqueeney, visitor numbers to the Aillwee Burren Experience were between 85,000 and 90,000 in 2024, a 5 per cent increase on 2023.

Aillwee Caves employs up to 70 people during the high summer season.

Ms Mulqueeny said the business performed well in 2024 despite the increase in overheads – the commercial rates bill went up 35 per cent.

At the end of 2023, Aillwee Cave Company Ltd had accumulated profits of €1.96 million after recording profits of €82,451 for the year.