PGA Championship live updates: Rory McIlroy starts three back in search of seventh Major

LEADERBOARD

-6 Smalley

-4 Schmid, Taylor, Aberg, Rai, Rahm, Matsuyama (6), Niemann (2), Smith (2)

-3 Several players including McIlroy

Irish:

+1 Harrington (10)

+2 Lowry (F)

Key tee times:

7.05pm: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

7.15pm: Aaron Rai, Ludvig Aberg

7.25pm: Nick Taylor, Jon Rahm

7.35pm: Alex Smalley, Matti Schmid

Scheffler (-2) gets a birdie on the par 5 9th to get to -9 and in the middle of the fairway at the 10th. Would need to come home with four or five birdies minimum to be in with a chance to win it you’d think. Cameron Smith (-4) holes a putt on 4 to get into the four unders group too.

A reminder of what McIlroy could achieve today:

The worst 18-hole position by a men's major championship winner is T-84th by Steve Jones at the U.S. Open 30 years ago.



Rory McIlroy was T-105th after round 1 this week. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) May 17, 2026

If he won the PGA Championship, it would be his seventh Major championship, tying Harry Vardon for most by a European, moving past Nick Faldo on the all-time list. He’d go level with players like Arnold Palmer and Sam Snead for most Majors.

LIV star Joaquin Niemann has underperformed in Majors in his career so far but he’s making a run today, with birdies on his first two holes. Up to -4.

Hideki Matsuyama (-4) has made a very good start, two under on the day through five holes. McIlroy (-3) is making his last preparations before heading to the first tee for his 7.05pm tee time.

Hideki Matsuyama’s putter is heating up. 🔥



Back-to-back birdies move him to 4-under at Aronimink.#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/AFUYDLaC4e — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 17, 2026

No big charge from Harrington so far anyway, one over par for the tournament after nine holes. He started well with a birdie on the second, but no joy after that, with bogeys at eight and nine. No charge either from defending champion Scottie Scheffler (-1), who is level par for the day. There was by Kitayama (-3) who shot 63 to fly up the leaderboard, but more relevant to winning the tournament may be Justin Thomas (-3), who is 3 under for the day through 12 and if could post 5 or 6 under then that would be interesting.

Shane Lowry shot a final round of 68, two-under, and two over for the tournament to pick up a few more bob and ranking points. Currently tied 49th, jumped 15 places.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink. After 54 holes, there were 22 players within four shots of the lead, the most in PGA Championship history. So that gives a context of the sort of shootout that could be ahead, where if any player near the lead gets hot they could take the spoils. Rory McIlroy is as well placed as anyone to do so after rounds of 67 and 66 on Friday and Saturday to make up for the 74 on Thursday, as he’s come roaring back into the tournament.

He goes out with 2024 champion Xander Schauffele at 7.05pm, you would not be surprised if the winner came from that pairing. Jon Rahm is another leading contender too, starting on -4, as is Ludvig Aberg. But for now, the man to catch is Alex Smalley, who has never won on tour but holds a two-shot lead. Can he handle the pressure and keep the lead? We’ll see.