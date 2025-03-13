JD Wetherspoon appeals 13ft acoustic glass screen plan

JD Wetherspoon has described plans to install a 13ft high acoustic glass screen that would allow it re-open a courtyard at the Keaven’s Port Hotel in Dublin as a modest “highly bespoke and costly solution”.

The UK pub giant has filed an appeal against last month’s decision by Dublin City Council to refuse planning for the proposal which is aimed at reducing noise levels for local residents.

The refusal followed objections that reopening the courtyard would turn a “super pub” into a “mega pub”.

JD Wetherspoon closed its beer garden at the venue in April 2022 in response to noise complaints.

READ MORE

The 13ft high acoustic glass screen is its second bid to address the noise issue - in 2023 it abandoned plans to erect a 43ft high sound barrier, dubbed “taller than the Berlin Wall” by one objector, after strong local opposition.

Now, in an appeal drawn up by planning consultants Brock McClure, it states that the acoustic glass screen that would sit on a pavilion “is both innovative and expensive - not something that would be a first choice for any commercial operator in the city core”.

Brock McClure stated that the glass screen “is restrained and modest in nature”.

The appeal said that “if permitted, it would be one of the more successful examples of outdoor space management for the rear of protected structures”.

“We invite the board to view this proposal as a measure to restore an important commercial element to the existing hotel operation.”

The appeal states that “the hotel plays an important role within the portion of Camden Street, breathing life into previously derelict protected structures and providing ongoing investment at this city centre location”.

According to Brock McClure, “it is therefore imperative that the ongoing viability of this use is supported whilst fully acknowledges that this cannot be at an unacceptable cost to city centre residents”.

The appeal states that “the measures proposed have been tested and endorsed by the city’s noise control unit as being appropriate”.

Brock McClure states that its client “is extremely disappointed” with the council decision to refuse.

The appeal states that “the result is a quieter, more controlled environment for the residential units to the south, while still allowing the courtyard to function as an active space for patrons”.