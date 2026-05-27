Cavan GP leaves fitness-to-practise inquiry to round of applause

Michael McConville says the Medical Council's purpose is to 'produce a chilling effect on free speech'. File photograph: Getty Images

A retired Cavan-based general practitioner who allegedly posted tweets during the pandemic that were critical of Covid-19 public health policy on Tuesday left the professional inquiry being held into his behaviour.

Michael McConville, who, before retiring in 2024, was a practitioner in Cavan town, made a lengthy submission at the outset of the inquiry on Tuesday regarding allegations against him, including those of professional misconduct, after which he left the inquiry to applause from supporters in attendance.

McConville had beforehand informed the committee and Neasa Bird, barrister for the chief executive of the Medical Council, Dr Maria O’Kane, that he would be leaving after he made his submission.

The chief executive is alleging that McConville posted tweets relating to the use of PCR testing, Covid-19 vaccinations and the vaccine scheme, the use of face masks and tweets that promoted the use of ivermectin as a treatment for Covid-19.

O’Kane is alleging that these tweets, which were 19 in number as well as one retweet, were inappropriate and undermined public health guidelines and public health authorities.

PCR testing was used during the pandemic to determine the presence of a coronavirus infection.

O’Kane also alleges that McConville’s behaviour amounted to breaches of the Guide to Professional Conduct and Ethics for Registered Medical Practitioners, including those relating to the use of social media.

McConville, in his submission, asserted his right to freedom of expression, as protected by the Irish Constitution and the European Convention on Human Rights.

He also said that an offence of undermining public health policy or having an effect on the State’s message could not be created and that he did not understand the charge against him. He said that any such offence was a creation of the and that no such complaint against him could be sustained.

McConville, who represented himself, told the committee that before retirement, he had been practising for 42 years and that there was no patient complaint against him from either the United Kingdom or the Republic.

He said he did not know why he was called to appear before the committee and that he was present “not out of obligation”.

Three other doctors sat in support alongside McConville, namely Marcus de Brun, William Ralph and Gerard Waters.

De Brun was the subject of a fitness-to-practise inquiry last year, where it was alleged that between May 2020 and October 2021, he tweeted comments critical of the National Public Health Emergency Team and the State’s Covid-19 vaccination programme for children and young people. The committee in that inquiry has yet to announce its findings.

Ralph was the subject of a fitness-to-practise inquiry earlier this year, where it was alleged he posted inappropriate tweets during the pandemic that were critical of and undermined public health guidelines. The committee in that inquiry, which adjourned last week, has yet to announce its findings.

Waters was also the subject of a fitness-to-practise inquiry in 2023, which was held in private. In 2021, the High Court suspended Waters from practice pending the outcome of full disciplinary proceedings into allegations against him.

After making his submission, McConville left the inquiry and the committee retired briefly, after which Bird made an application that the case would be dealt with in McConville’s absence.

This application was granted as the committee felt McConville had voluntarily withdrawn from the inquiry.

Bird told the committee that McConville gained his medical degree in 1983 from Queen’s University Belfast and has been registered since 1997.

The committee will reconvene on Wednesday to hear further evidence from the chief executive, including the expert evidence of Dr Nick Flynn.