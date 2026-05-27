Business

AIB CFO Galvin to leave bank

Donal Galvin to depart AIB for ‘other business opportunities’

AIB chief executive Colin Hunt (left) and chief financial officer Donal Galvin (right). Photograph: Shane O'Neill, Coalesce.
AIB chief executive Colin Hunt (left) and chief financial officer Donal Galvin (right). Photograph: Shane O'Neill, Coalesce.
Peter Flanagan
Wed May 27 2026 - 07:221 MIN READ

AIB chief financial officer Donal Galvin is to leave the bank.

Galvin will leave to pursue “other business opportunities,” AIB said in a statement on Wednesday. He stepped down from the board on Tuesday but will stay with the bank “to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities,” including for its half year results announcement, scheduled for July 30.

“Donal has made a significant contribution to the Group during his 13 years with AIB,” chief executive Colin Hunt said. “He played a key role in the return of AIB to full private ownership and the repayment of €21 billion to the Irish State. He has greatly advanced the financial resilience and capital strength of the group.”

A process to appoint a permanent successor will commence immediately.

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Galvin joined the bank in 2013 as group treasurer before becoming CFO in 2019.

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