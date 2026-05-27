AIB CFO Galvin to leave bank

AIB chief financial officer Donal Galvin is to leave the bank.

Galvin will leave to pursue “other business opportunities,” AIB said in a statement on Wednesday. He stepped down from the board on Tuesday but will stay with the bank “to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities,” including for its half year results announcement, scheduled for July 30.

“Donal has made a significant contribution to the Group during his 13 years with AIB,” chief executive Colin Hunt said. “He played a key role in the return of AIB to full private ownership and the repayment of €21 billion to the Irish State. He has greatly advanced the financial resilience and capital strength of the group.”

A process to appoint a permanent successor will commence immediately.

Galvin joined the bank in 2013 as group treasurer before becoming CFO in 2019.