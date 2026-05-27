BP dispenses with a second leading Irish executive and time to worry about AI

Albert Manifold, who made his name at CRH, has been removed as chairman of BP after just eight months in the role. Photograph: Eric Luke

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Irishman Albert Manifold’s ouster as chairman of British energy giant BP on Tuesday, after just eight months in the role on the back of “serious concerns” raised with the board relating to “important governance standards, oversight and conduct” steals the headlines. He is the second Irish executive to depart the company abruptly in the past three years, after Dubliner Bernard Looney resigned in September 2023 over his failure to disclose past relationships with women colleagues at the company fully to the board.

Ciarán Hancock profiles the man and looks at why he has been removed so suddenly.

When Pope Leo and the IMF agree on AI’s dangers, then it’s time to pay attention, writes John McManus. It now looks increasingly likely that the challenge of this new technology will strain Irish politicians’ long-standing ability to accommodate the interests of corporate America and while satisfying more local concerns.

Sticking with AI, young people are being hit hardest as the roll-out of AI technology negatively impacts employment in higher risk sectors, the Nevin Economic Research Institute labour market conference has heard. Emmet Malone was there.

The conference in Waterford was also told that levels of union representation across the economy are now similar to what they were a century ago and falling as a proportion of the workforce in both the public and private sectors.

Corporation tax revenues could slump if multinationals continue to favour other countries over the Republic for new data centre construction, a leading tech lobby group has warned. Digital Infrastructure Ireland says companies could be tempted to move other key business out of Ireland if they are not building data storage here. Barry O’Halloran reports.

One thing getting approval is a plan by Eamon Waters’ Balrath Investments for a six-storey, 463-bed hostel for Dublin’s Camden Street Lower. An Coimisiún Pleanála granted the permission over local opposition, writes Gordon Deegan.

Does your household have the “two good salaries, but still feel broke” problem? You’re not alone, writes Joanne Hunt in Money matters. Financial planners say they are meeting an increasing number of comparatively high-earning households who say they’re still feeling the pinch. So how does it happen, and what can you do?

An uptick in housing completions and a flurry of new homes coming to market is not enough for Bank of Ireland to revise its forecast that Irish residential property prices will increase by 4 per cent this year, writes Ian Curran.

In our Work Q&A, a reader who was self-employed in the 1980s when the self-employed did not pay PRSI now finds he will not qualify for the full State pension as he approaches retirement. Can he buy back years, wants to know or work until he is 69 to make up the gap? Or should he just retire?

Ireland’s early summer heatwave is boosting solar power generation – with industry group Solar Ireland saying it delivered one-third of the grid’s requirements on Monday – but much of the power generated by natural resources is at risk of draining away because of inefficient systems, it says. Conor Pope reports.

In Commercial Property, a high-profile derelict site at the junction of Lombard Street and Townsend Street, close to Dublin’s south docklands is poised for redevelopment as a tourist hostel, with developers Charles and Max O’Reilly understood to have completed their purchase of the site last week.

Victoria’s Secret has confirmed that it will close its flagship store on Grafton Street, where it has traded since 2017, this summer. The retail group is expected to move to a smaller space elsewhere in Dublin city centre.

And investor Mel Sutcliffe’s Quanta Capital has retained CBRE’s hotel division to secure an occupier for 13-14 Dame Court in Dublin south city centre – better known as the former premises of the Odessa Club, which was one of the city’s foremost private members’ clubs, restaurants and late-night venues before its closure in 2017.

Finally, Nature Valley, the granola bar and snack brand owned by US consumer food giant General Mills, has inked a deal to become an official brand partner of the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in Limerick.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.