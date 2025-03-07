Johnny Ronan’s plan for new Dublin 4 hotel ‘would provide much-needed tourist accommodation’, report says

The former Irish Glass Bottle site in Dublin 4 under redevelopment. A joint venture company involving Johnny Ronan is seeking permission to build a hotel on a nearby plot. Photograph: Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie

The proposed Johnny Ronan joint-venture 20 storey, 228-bedroom hotel for the former Irish Glass Bottle site in Dublin 4 would not result in any over-concentration of hotels in the surrounding area.

That is according to a visitor accommodation report lodged with the Pembroke Beach DAC’s planning application seeking permission for the hotel at the former Irish Glass Bottle and Fabrizia sites, Poolbeg West, Dublin 4.

In a 30-page report, Brian Minogue, an associate director at Tom Phillips + Associates, stated that the hotel “would provide much needed tourist accommodation in a suitable location within an emerging regeneration area of the city”.

He said the nearest extant planning permission for a hotel and live planning application to the subject site are both located a significant distance from the proposed hotel and would not be considered to be in close proximity to the subject site.

Mr Minogue said it was clear that no other visitor accommodation is anticipated to be built within 1km of the subject site in the short-to-medium term.

Pembroke Beach DAC is a joint venture made up of Ronan Group Real Estate, Oaktree Capital and home builder Lioncor.

Currently, the consortium is progressing with phase one of the redevelopment of the Irish Glass Bottle site with 894 residential units under construction.

Advancing the case for a hotel, Mr Minogue said the proposed hotel scheme would not undermine the principle of providing a balanced pattern of development in the area, as tourist accommodation represented a small portion of the existing and emerging land use there.

He said the introduction of a new hotel in this area, bringing the total to three hotels within 1km, would be acceptable.

Mr Minogue told the council that the proposed development “would assist in the creation of a vibrant mixed use neighbourhood, at a key regeneration site within Dublin city”.

He said the ever-increasing revenue per available room, a key measure of performance in the sector, for Dublin hotels “highlights the demand for additional visitor accommodation within Dublin city”.

A separate 70-page planning report lodged by Tom Phillips + Associates with the scheme stated that the site lies vacant despite its location at a confluence of high-quality transport routes, and its close proximity to both Dublin city centre and the emerging docklands hub.

