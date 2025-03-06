Ireland’s biggest hotel group hires bankers for possible sale amid strategic review

Dalata Hotel Group, Ireland’s biggest hotel operator, said it has hired investment bank Rothschild to help with a strategic review of the business, which may include a formal sale – a little over a decade after the company floated on the Dublin stock exchange.

The company operates portfolio of 55 hotels in mostly central locations. Dalata’s portfolio includes 30 owned hotels which are valued at €1.7 billion, including assets under construction, 73 per cent of which relates to hotels in Dublin and London.

It also operates 22 leased hotels, the majority of which are on long term institutional lease agreements with a weighted average lease length of 29 years, it said. Dalata also operates three managed hotels.

Since 2021, the company has grown its portfolio by 35 per cent to 11,990 rooms, with a further 1,624 rooms in the pipeline. It aims to have 21,000 rooms in operation or under construction by 2030.

READ MORE

“We are unanimous in the view that the key to achieving that vision is the availability of capital; and that the share price does not reflect the underlying value of the company,” said chairman John Hennessy.

“We believe that now is the right time to undertake a rigorous and formal strategic review, which will consider options to increase access to capital and also enhance shareholder value.”