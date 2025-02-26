Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Sinn Féin’s enterprise and employment spokeswoman is set to raise questions over Meta’s decision to cut some jobs in Ireland at a meeting with the tech giant next week. As Ian Curran reports, the move comes after some staff at Meta Ireland queried the legality of their so-called performance-based dismissals and sought the advice of solicitors. Employment law experts have questioned whether the dismissals – unveiled earlier this month as part of a wider, global cull of what Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg described as “low-performers” – are being conducted in accordance with Irish law.

A top Ryder Cup executive has said hotel prices for the golf tournament scheduled for Limerick in two years’ time are already “elevated” and warned the industry that a customer’s experience will have to match the high prices they are being charged. As Anne Lucey, Alan Evans, director of hospitality and guest experience at Ryder Cup Europe, told the Irish Hotels Federation annual conference that fan experience would very much be the focus if hotels were charging high rates for the event set to be held at Adare Manor in September 2027.

Is Ireland backing the wrong horse in Intel and its Leixlip plant? In his column, John McManus asks a question nobody seems to have countenanced in recent times.

Does it matter what day of the month you get paid? In Money Matters, Joanne Hunt shows how it certainly does matter, and the impact such things can have on your financial wellbeing.

UK-based recipe-kit company Gousto is to expand into Ireland, with plans to create more than 30 jobs this year. Ciara O’Brien has the details.

Poolbeg Pharma will focus on plans to submit its key pipeline drug to an early efficacy trial this year, after merger talks with Nasdaq-listed peer Hookipa Pharma fell through last week, its chairman, Cathal Friel, has said. Joe Brennan has the story.

Irish storage supplier Suretank is to create 80 jobs at its Louth-based facilities by the end of the year. The company, which supplies specialised storage equipment to pharma, marine and energy companies, expects the expanded headcount to help drive revenues up from €50 million to €75 million by year-end. Colin Gleeson has the story.

Patients should have faster access to newly developed drugs and medicines and the Government is prepared to adopt new approaches but prices charged will have to represent value for money, Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill is expected to tell the pharmaceutical industry on Wednesday. Dominic Coyle has seen the speech.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has called on the Government to establish a publicly accessible used car database so that damaged or dangerous vehicles can be identified and avoided at the time of purchase. Neil Briscoe reports.

In Commercial Property, Ronald Quinlan reports that developer Johnny Ronan’s Ronan Group Real Estate (RGRE) has secured planning permission from Dublin City Council for the construction of the capital’s tallest residential building at its Waterfront South Central scheme.

Ronald also reports that Cushman & Wakefield is guiding a price of €10 million for a development opportunity at Merrion Square in Dublin city centre.

