Gousto to expand into Ireland

UK-based recipe-kit company Gousto is to expand into Ireland, with plans to create more than 30 jobs this year.

The service will be offered through the Gousto.ie website, with the company working with local partners in Ireland to fulfil orders, including Bond Freeze and DPD for delivery.

Among the jobs created at the Irish arm of the company this year will be management, marketing, food, supply chain and fulfilment rose, with plans to increase its workforce as the business grows within Ireland.

The move into the Republic follows Gousto’s decision to open for business in Northern Ireland in 2024.

Gousto, which was founded in 2012 in the UK, offers more than 150 monthly recipes to customers. It also caters for all dietary requirements, including plant-based recipes, gluten- and dairy-free options and protein-heavy meals.

“Our research reveals Irish consumers are highly engaged in health but until now this has not been reflected in dinner choices across the country,” said Timo Boldt, Gousto founder and chief executive. “We aim to fill this gap in the market, with an inspiring range of nutritious, fresh, home-cooked recipes, which make healthy eating simple.”

It entrance into the Irish market will put the UK-founded company in competition with rivals such as Hello Fresh, which began offering its services here in October 2022, and Irish company DropChef, which was founded by brothers Ryan and Roman Scott in 2014. Gousto is hoping to attract customers by offering more choice at a lower price while also making its service more convenient than supermarket shopping.

Gousto has also committed to supporting local farmers and producers, with more than a third of ingredients in its recipe kits sourced from the island of Ireland. That includes 100 per cent Irish beef, and 100 per cent Irish chicken, reared and packed in Northern Ireland, and locally sourced liquid dairy.

The company said it would continue to build on that after the launch.

“Launching into the Republic of Ireland was the natural next step following our successful expansion into Northern Ireland,” said Mr Boldt. “We will deliver to the nation’s 1.8 million households an unrivalled recipe choice, expanding their cooking repertoire with simple-to-create dishes from around the world, exceptional value combined with the convenience to make cooking from scratch the obvious choice, all backed up by local fulfilment and local sourcing.”

Gousto reached £300 million (€345 million) in revenues in its 2023 financial year, with underlying earnings before interest, depreciation, taxation and amortisation of £26 million. It also has B Corp status, which it achieved in 2021.