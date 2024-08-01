Aer Lingus faces €55m pilots’ row bill

Aer Lingus faces a bill of at least €55 million from the pilots’ pay row that ended last month with the airline agreeing to boost their pay by 17.75 per cent.
The carrier said on Thursday that operating profit for the three months to the end of June fell by €29 million to €92 million versus the same period last year, blaming market pressure and the dispute.
“The industrial action will have an expected €55 million direct financial cost to the business over quarter two and quarter three, before including the impact on forward bookings,” it confirmed.
Aer Lingus added that it was weighing the cost of the dispute in light of current competition and the 32 million a year passenger cap at Dublin Airport.
‘I’m going to get a spicy margarita and I’ll be back’: should executives remain involved in work during their holidays?
Drop of The Black Stuff hits the spot for men with sensitive skin
New technology that can inform you about a rental property’s history, good and bad
Why Donald Trump’s pitch to become a ‘crypto president’ is quite bizarre
more to follow
- Sign up for Business push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Our Inside Business podcast is published weekly – Find the latest episode here