Aer Lingus faces €55m pilots’ row bill

Aer Lingus faces a bill of at least €55 million from the recent pilots' dispute.

Aer Lingus faces a bill of at least €55 million from the pilots’ pay row that ended last month with the airline agreeing to boost their pay by 17.75 per cent.

The carrier said on Thursday that operating profit for the three months to the end of June fell by €29 million to €92 million versus the same period last year, blaming market pressure and the dispute.

“The industrial action will have an expected €55 million direct financial cost to the business over quarter two and quarter three, before including the impact on forward bookings,” it confirmed.

Aer Lingus added that it was weighing the cost of the dispute in light of current competition and the 32 million a year passenger cap at Dublin Airport.

