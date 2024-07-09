Fingal residents oppose plan for observation point for plane-spotters

Plane-spotters at Dublin Airport. A residents' group has called on Fingal County Council to refuse planning permission to airport operator DAA’s plan for an observation point for plane enthusiasts. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

A north Co Dublin residents’ group has called on Fingal County Council to refuse planning permission to airport operator DAA’s plan for an observation point for plane-spotters.

The operator lodged plans for the aircraft observation facility at the Airport Viewing Point, Old Airport Road, last month. DAA is planning to put in place an elevated viewing platform with a sheltered viewing structure, seating and tables and improved parking facilities with 22 car parking spaces.

A planning report lodged with the application said that the proposed development represents “an important investment in community facilities” at Dublin Airport, and will contribute “to a safer, more comfortable and more inclusive plane-spotting experience by providing amenities for users”.

The report said that the aircraft observation facility would formalise the position of the “airport viewing area”, known locally as “the mound” in its current informal location. The facility is to offer a clear view of the south runway and well as the cross runway whilst providing facilities such as shelter, seating, parking and lighting.

However, in a comprehensive submission opposing the scheme, Liam O’Gradaigh of SMTW Environmental told the council that the application should be refused on the grounds that the airport should utilise Dublin Airport zoned grounds.

In the submission Mr O’Gradaigh said that the existing layby used by spotters has no zoning designation in the Fingal Development Plan. He said that “it’s worth noting that the DAA has an extensive land bank underutilised that is zoned Dublin Airport (DA)”.

“DA zoning facilitates car parking and aviation-related activities. Therefore this application should be refused on the grounds that the airport should utilise DA zoned grounds,” he said.

The residents’ group, from The Ward, Co Dublin, is battling on a number of planning fronts with DAA’s expansion plans for the airport, along with noise impacts from aircraft.

“We welcome improvements to the viewing area but this planning application as it stands is deficient on a number of grounds,” Mr O’Gradaigh said. “The application has only planned for 22 car parking spaces which will not cater for demand or foolproof the development for future years. There are no toilet facilities planned, which is another serious deficiency. The current site is a traffic hazard, and the limited parking will only add to the risk.”

He further contended that the DAA has “an opportunity to fully enhance the experience of users at the airport and this minimal development lacks vision”.