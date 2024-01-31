Greg Kavanagh firm gets go ahead for Delgany residential development

Wicklow Co Council granted planning permission for 84 homes made up of 50 apartments in two blocks, 26 houses and eight units in the refurbished Kindlestown House. Photograph: iStock

A firm tied to developer Greg Kavanagh has secured planning permission for contentious proposals for an 84 unit residential scheme in the Co Wicklow village of Delgany despite local opposition.

Wicklow Co Council granted planning permission to Mr Kavanagh’s Beaksonshaw Hill Ltd for 84 homes made up of 50 apartments in two blocks, 26 houses and eight units in the refurbished Kindlestown House off Chapel Rd, Delgany.

The Kavanagh firm initially lodged plans for 85 units across three apartment blocks. The permission is for a scaled down apartment component comprising of two apartment blocks rising to four storeys.

In granting planning permission, the council has used new powers available to planning authorities to prevent a block purchase of homes by one buyer. In one of the conditions attached to the permission, the Council has ordered that the first occupation of the homes be by individual purchasers only or those eligible for social housing.

READ MORE

The planning authority granted permission after concluding that the revised scheme accords with the overall strategy for the development of the lands and that the scheme would not result in a negative adverse impact in terms of amenity, noise, traffic or result in a deterioration of the natural and built heritage.

Mr Kavanagh has been in the spotlight recently concerning a High Court row with his brother, Hugh Kavanagh.

In response to the revised scheme, chairman of Delgany Community Council, Paul Armstrong called on the council to refuse planning permission.

Mr Armstrong contended that two apartment blocks are still not permitted on this site under the Local Area Plan and will have an overbearing impact on Kindlestown House, a protected structure.

Mr Armstrong argued that the site is not suitable for large scale development because of its location and the presence of other constraints such as a Protected Structure.

He stated that “the level of housing in the Greystones/Delgany area now well exceeds its ability to cope”.