TikTok briefs Dublin staff on move to new office

Tiktok's new Dublin headquarters is at the Sorting Office on Cardiff Lane in the city's south docklands.

TikTok has told its Dublin-based employees that they will begin working from the company’s new offices at the Sorting Office in the city’s south docklands from December.

Workers at the Chinese-owned social media platform were told of the decision in an email sent by management on Thursday afternoon.

While the Sorting Office has the capacity to accommodate 2,000 people, The Irish Times understands that the move to occupy the 18,766sq m (202,000sq ft) building will be a gradual process with individual teams taking their places there over a number of months. Once they are in situ, the social media giant’s employees will be required to work from the Sorting Office three days per week in accordance with the latest return-to-office policy introduced by TikTok in July of this year.

Depending on their role, certain teams may be obliged to attend the office for work up to five days per week.

The news of TikTok’s arrival to the Sorting Office comes just under two years on from its agreement of a new long-term lease of 15 years on the property. Located on Cardiff Lane, the building, which is owned by Singapore-headquartered Mapletree Investments, was developed by Pat Crean’s Marlet Property Group and its finance partner, M&G Investments.