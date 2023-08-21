Planning for large midlands solar farm refused

One of the largest solar farm projects earmarked for the midlands has been refused planning over concerns about the “ecological impact” of the scheme.

The application by Neoen Renewables Ireland Limited, an Irish subsidiary of French energy group Neoen, sought planning for a solar energy development on an 87-hectare site at Garlandstown near Crookedwood, Co Westmeath. The project, comprising photovoltaic solar panels, included a significant 50 megawatt battery energy storage facility, sought a 10-year planning permission with a 35-year operational licence.

However, Westmeath County Council shot down the application on three grounds to do with the project’s impact on the local environment.

The council said the “overall scale and siting” would “materially contravene” its policy of protecting “high amenity areas from inappropriate development” while posing potential indirect effects on nearby Lough Derravaragh. It claimed the proposed development “in the absence of sufficient details to the contrary” may have an adverse ecological impact on the surrounding area.

Neoen, which is involved in a number of renewable energy projects here, has so far declined to indicate whether it plans to appeal the decision.

The Paris-listed renewable energy firm already has eight wind farms and three solar farms in Ireland and is hoping to develop up to €1 billion worth of renewable energy projects here, which it says will help Ireland achieve its climate change targets. The company’s plan is to have a portfolio of 30 renewable projects in Ireland, generating up to one gigawatt of power. However, chairman and chief executive Xavier Barbaro has raised concern about the State’s planning and regulatory environment, citing it as a potential impediment.

Neoen’s proposed Garlandstown project elicited significant local opposition, with the council receiving up to 80 submissions about the project, most opposing the scheme. Residents said that until a planning notice was placed in local media they had no prior knowledge of the proposed development.

The Government’s Climate Action Plan commits the State to generating up to 80 per cent of electricity from renewables by 2030. Currently 30-40 per cent comes from renewable sources such as wind or solar.