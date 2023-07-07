Drogheda nuns object to steel processing plant that would interrupt ‘prayerful atmosphere’

Dominican nuns say plans for a steel processing plant close to their monastery in Drogheda would threaten their 'prayerful atmosphere'. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Plans for a new steel processing plant planned for the outskirts of Drogheda have run into an unusual group of objectors – a contemplative order of nuns.

Hibernia Steel (Manufacturing) Ltd lodged plans in May for a “state of the art” “hot dip” galvanising plant on the outskirts of Louth town, creating 100 jobs. The plant at Mell, Drogheda, which involves large-scale dipping tanks, would process 36,000 tonnes of steel annually.

Enterprise Ireland regional director Aidan McKenna has written to the council in support of the project. However, the plan is facing local opposition, with 60 submissions lodged with Louth County Council.

One of those is from the prioress at the Dominican Contemplative Nuns, Sr M Breda Carroll OP, and her community, based at the 8.5 acre Monastery of St Catherine of Siena at the Twenties, Drogheda, to the east of the site of the planned steel plant.

“We are concerned that this plant would seriously and detrimentally affect our way of life and the present prayerful atmosphere, which is essential to us,” Sr Breda told the council.

“We live our whole life within the confines of the monastery boundaries, a fact which heightens the importance of this space for us.”

She added: “Maintaining a quiet, peaceful atmosphere in the monastery and its surroundings is also of vital importance for many people who avail of our retreat facilities and visit our chapel.

“We also wish to express the concern that it is inappropriate to situate such a plant in close proximity to an area that is set to become highly residential.”

She told the council her order was concerned that the “relative proximity of the plant will result in noise and air pollution in our area, especially since the prevailing winds tend to be from the west”.

Legal firm FP Logue LLP, acting on behalf of the Killineer and District Residents Association, said its client “strongly objects to the proposal to construct the project on what is essentially a greenfield site located in a rural location outside of the built-up area of Drogheda”.

A planning report lodged with the scheme states that the proposal “will support national and regional strategic planning outcomes for a strong economy, supported by enterprise, innovation and skills”.