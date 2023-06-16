Business

Revenues at Radisson Blu on Golden Lane double

Addition of 84 bedrooms contributed to increase

Revenues at the firm that operates the expanded Radisson Blu hotel on Golden Lane in Dublin 8 last year more than doubled to €14.46 million

Fri Jun 16 2023 - 17:13

Accounts filed by the Rhatigan group-owned Luxor Leisure Ltd show that the business returned to pretax profit of €2.14 million as the hospitality industry recovered from Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions. The Rhatigan Group has its headquarters in Galway.

The easing of restrictions and the addition of 84 bedrooms contributed to the business increasing its revenues by €9 million or 167 per cent from €5.4 million to €14.46 million for the 12 months to the end of October last.

The pretax profit of €2.14 million followed a pretax loss of €1.73 million for the prior year – a positive swing of €3.87 million.

The revenues top the firm’s pre-Covid revenues of €12.3 million recorded in 2019 as the group’s €12 million investment in an 84 bedroom extension began to pay off.

The project consisted of the construction of a seven-storey over two-storey basement block, and the construction of a five-storey bedroom block over the existing hotel function room that brought the total number of rooms to 234.

The expansion plans also involved extending the current Sky Bar into a much larger facility accommodating 150-200 people on the seventh floor of the hotel.

The return to normal business resulted in the numbers employed increasing threefold from 46 to 153 as staff costs increased from €1.7 million to €3.84 million.

The company’s franchise deal with Radisson Blu operator Rezidor Hotels APS Danmark runs for 25 years from June 2016.

A breakdown of revenues shows that accommodation revenues tripled from €3.5 million during the Covid-hit 2021 to €10.5m while food revenues increased from €348,265 to €1.648 million and beverage income increased from €138,817 to €737,320.

Conference income increased from €135,106 to €609,155 while spa revenues increased more than four fold from €28,957 to €144,133.

The firm’s other turnover and income reduced from €1.2 million to €811,171.

The profit takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €754,550 and lease costs of €3 million.

At the end of October last, the firm’s shareholder funds amounted to €5.78 million, which included cash funds of €1.33 million.

