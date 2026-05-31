The power of switching is key to energy savings

If the other companies feel compelled to ape Electric Ireland and Yuno Energy by increasing their prices, consumers need to take matters into their own hands. Photograph: Bryan O Brien

The news that Yuno Energy is increasing its domestic electricity prices by between 9.5 and 11 per cent from July 1st came almost exactly 24 hours after Electric Ireland announced price increases of 8 per cent for its electricity customers and 7.7 per cent for those who buy its gas.

While both price moves were equally depressing and will mean in excess of 1.2 million Irish households having to fork out between €250 and €300 extra to heat and light their homes over the next 12 months, they were also equally unsurprising.

The other leading providers in the Republic increased their prices last autumn, but Electric Ireland and Yuno did not, with the former actually cutting the cost of gas slightly.

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Such moderation was never going to last and the war in the Middle East all but guaranteed the price increases.

What matters now is what happens next.

Given that Electric Ireland is still among the most competitively priced providers on the market despite the price increases, it should mean that Energia, SSE Airtricity, Flogas and Bord Gáis Energy have the capacity to hold firm and keep their prices at their current levels for the months ahead.

There are glimmers of hope in the Middle East with tentative talk of a longer-term deal between the US and Iran driving the price of the critical Brent Crude down to just under $90 late on Friday evening, compared with prices of closer to $120 at the height of the crisis.

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But if the other companies feel compelled to ape Electric Ireland and Yuno Energy by increasing their prices, consumers need to take matters into their own hands.

Despite spiralling oil and gas prices on international markets, compared with the beginning of the year, people closer to home who actively switch from company A to company B every 12 months can handily cut their bills by in excess of 10 per cent.

That amounts to annual savings of more than €300, which all but cancels out the price hikes.

Despite the savings, in excess of 70 per cent of consumers rarely or never switch and every one of them is paying over the odds for their power. The Government might do well to keep that point to the fore when they talk about energy prices in the months ahead. And doing more to help more people to understand the power of switching would certainly serve the State well and at virtually no cost.