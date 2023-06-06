Clune sells Immedis to US multi-national

Terry Clune's Clunetech Group is selling payroll software company Immedis to US multinational UKG. Photograph: Alan Betson

Businessman Terry Clune is selling payroll software developer Immedis to US multinational UKG, both companies confirmed on Tuesday.

A subsidiary of Mr Clune’s Kilkenny-based Clunetech group, Immedis sells software that aids companies in managing payroll across different countries and currencies.

Clunetech confirmed on Tuesday that it was selling the business to US multi-national UKG in a deal set to close within two months.

The company’s 374 workers and the State-owned Irish Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) will share in the deal’s proceeds.

READ MORE

According to a statement, the ISIF will gain through its investment in Scottish Equity Partners, which is in turn a shareholder in Immedis.

Between them, Mr Clune himself and Clunetech own more than 50 per cent of the company. Neither side revealed how much UKG was paying for Immedis.

Mr Clune predicted that joining UKG would allow Immedis to expand its business and create new opportunities for its staff.

“We established Immedis to help large companies solve their global payroll problems,” he added.