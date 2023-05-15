Dell invests €2 million in Cork open telecoms lab

Dell has invested €2 million in a new lab in Cork that will provide a test bed for telecoms and technology providers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The Open Telecom Ecosystem Lab, which is located at Dell’s campus in Ovens, Co Cork, will bring together telecoms providers and Dell engineers, providing a space for innovation and digital transformation, the company said.

The lab can be used to test open telecom solutions for 5G and 6G networks, helping to boost development of smart manufacturing and the next generation of industry, digital cities and smart mobility.

It is the first lab of its type that Dell has opened outside the United States, with its other lab in Texas, and is regarded as a signal of Ireland’s importance as a strategic location for Dell.

“As telecoms providers look to accelerate the pace of digital transformation within their sector, the new lab will provide an important space to collaborate, innovate and push the boundaries of an open and modern telecom system,” said Bob Savage, regional chief investment officer for EMEA and Cork site leader at Dell Technologies.

“This new investment places Cork at the heart of Europe’s open telecom ecosystem. Our talented team of engineers and leading industry partners such as Vodafone, Ericsson, VMware and Druid Software can accelerate the roll-out of next-generation services.”

The lab was opened by Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney. “As emerging technology accelerates the pace of change within every sector of our economy, it has never been more important for technology leaders and telecom providers to work together to advance Ireland’s position as an innovation leader,” he said.

“This investment by Dell Technologies in its new open telecom ecosystem lab is welcomed as it not only strengthens Ireland’s position as a hub for emerging technology but will also help create new business opportunities linked to 5G and the future roll-out of 6G.”